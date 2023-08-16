Home / Companies / News / Hatsun Agro inaugurates 200th outlet under IBACO brand in Hyderabad

Hatsun Agro inaugurates 200th outlet under IBACO brand in Hyderabad

The store has been set up in Pragathi Nagar, Hyderabad and would offer various flavors including almond crunch, cotton candy, sea salt caramel pecan and Belgian chocolate among others

Press Trust of India Chennai
The Chennai-based company has presence in Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Kerala, Odisha, Goa and Gujarat

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 4:56 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Dairy products maker Hatsun Agro Products has set up its 200th outlet under the premium ice cream brand IBACO in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The store has been set up in Pragathi Nagar, Hyderabad and would offer various flavors including almond crunch, cotton candy, sea salt caramel pecan and Belgian chocolate among others.

"IBACO is our brand that started serving ice cream in scoops. We are known for our innovation and out-of-the-box thinking to bring out unique and never tasted before flavours," company chairman RG Chandramogan said.

"I am happy that we have reached a milestone with the launch of the 200th outlet," he added.

The Chennai-based company has presence in Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Kerala, Odisha, Goa and Gujarat.

Also Read

World Chocolate Day 2023: History, significance, wishes and Quotes

Tech glitch: HMA Agro Industries starts trading before 10 am on the NSE

Summer scoop: how to get yourself a healthy ice cream treat

Indian dairy firm Hatsun Agro's Q1 profit jumps on higher milk demand

Dairy products' stocks rally post Hatsun Agro's Q1 results; Dodla zooms 20%

Padmaja Reddy's Keertana expects loans to grow to Rs 3,000 cr by Mar '25

Zoom walks back on new terms of service after backlash over user data

Hyundai Motor's India unit to buy General Motors' Maharashtra plant

TVS, BMW in discussions to expand manufacturing network beyond India

Aurobindo Pharma gets USFDA nod to make, market generic Icatibant injection

Topics :Hatsun AgroHyderabadAndhra PradeshTelanganaKarnatakaKeralaOdisha

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 4:56 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Coal India capex spending grows 8.5% to Rs 4,700 cr in Apr-Jul: Officials

M&M expects to produce 200K EVs from upcoming Chakan plant by 2029: Nakra

India News

Schools, colleges in Himachal to remain shut today, death toll rises to 57

Yamuna's water level in Delhi rises again amid rains in Himachal

Technology News

Australian court fines Dell unit $6.5 mn for misleading customers

Apple AirPods to be made in India at Foxconn factory in Hyderabad

Economy News

Govt to launch Vishwakarma Yojana for skilled traditional craftsmen

India's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data

Next Story