Havells India Q1 results: Net profit falls 15% to ₹348 cr, income down 6%

Havells India reported a ₹347.53 crore consolidated profit after tax (PAT) in the first quarter (Q1) of financial year (FY) 2025-26, marking a 14.72 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline from last year's consolidated PAT of ₹407.51 crore in the same quarter.

Noida-based Havells India also reported a 6.10 per cent YoY fall in consolidated total income, amounting to ₹5,524.53 crore for the quarter under review. In the same quarter of the previous financial year, the company had reported ₹5,883.5 crore in total income, as per an exchange filing.

The company attributed its ability to offset the impact of lower revenue on profitability to cost-cutting measures. "Focus on cost discipline resulted in modest growth in expenses, containing the impact of revenue decline on net profitability," the company said.

"Tepid summer this year, in contrast to the strong season last year, led to a significant decline in cooling products," it added. The consolidated total expenses of the company remained flat at ₹5,054.78 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to ₹5,334.54 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year. In terms of segment-wise revenue, the company's best-performing segment was the cable business, which generated ₹1,933.22 crore in revenue, marking a 27 per cent YoY increase. The company attributed this rise to capacity expansion and strong industrial-infrastructure demand.