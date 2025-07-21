UltraTech Cement Q1FY26 results: Net profit surges 49% to ₹2,226 crore

UltraTech Cement has reported a 48.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in profit after tax for the first quarter (Q1) of financial year (FY) 2025-26. The company posted a net profit of ₹1,494.82 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year, as announced in an exchange filing.
UltraTech Cement, India's largest cement maker by capacity, also posted a 13 per cent YoY rise in income, reaching ₹21,455.68 crore in Q1FY26, compared to the same quarter of last year's total income of ₹18,987.06 crore.
UltraTech Cement recorded a consolidated volume growth of 9.7 per cent YoY, including the volume growth from the recently acquired India Cements.
Operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at ₹1,248 per million tonnes (MT), up ₹337 per MT YoY.
The cement maker's consolidated exceptional expenses stood at ₹38 crore in Q1FY26, marking a 56.82 per cent decline over Q1FY25's exceptional expenses of ₹88 crore.
Energy costs were lower by 12 per cent YoY, mainly due to reduced fuel prices. Meanwhile, the company's raw material costs rose marginally by 2 per cent.
The consolidated cost of raw material consumed stood at ₹3,433 crore in the quarter under review, compared to ₹2,839 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.
The company's net debt also reduced to ₹16,340 crore in Q1FY26, compared to ₹17,669 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.
As of the June quarter, the company operates 397 cement manufacturing plants, having added 81 manufacturing plants compared to Q1FY25.
The expenses of the company increased by 7.98 per cent YoY to ₹18,405.19 crore in Q1FY26, compared to ₹17,045.1 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
UltraTech Cement has increased its grey cement capacity by 3.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) in Q1FY26, bringing its total capacity to 192.26 MTPA.