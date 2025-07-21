Monday, July 21, 2025 | 04:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / UltraTech Cement Q1FY26 results: Net profit surges 49% to ₹2,226 crore

UltraTech Cement Q1FY26 results: Net profit surges 49% to ₹2,226 crore

UltraTech Cement posted a 13 per cent YoY rise in income, reaching ₹21,455.68 crore in Q1FY26

UltraTech

UltraTech Cement recorded a consolidated volume growth of 9.7 per cent YoY, including the volume growth from the recently acquired India Cements.

Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 4:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

UltraTech Cement has reported a 48.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in profit after tax for the first quarter (Q1) of financial year (FY) 2025-26. The company posted a net profit of ₹1,494.82 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year, as announced in an exchange filing.
 
UltraTech Cement, India's largest cement maker by capacity, also posted a 13 per cent YoY rise in income, reaching ₹21,455.68 crore in Q1FY26, compared to the same quarter of last year's total income of ₹18,987.06 crore.
 
UltraTech Cement recorded a consolidated volume growth of 9.7 per cent YoY, including the volume growth from the recently acquired India Cements.
 
 
Operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at ₹1,248 per million tonnes (MT), up ₹337 per MT YoY. 

Also Read

nse, national stock exchange, stock market, markets

Q1 results today: UltraTech, Zomato, IDBI Bank among 46 firms on July 21

cement, cement sector

The India Cements Q1FY26 results: Net loss ₹132.9 cr, income remains flat

Ultratech Cement

CCI directs UltraTech/India Cements, Dalmia to furnish financial records

PremiumGrasim Industries

Why is Morgan Stanley bullish on Grasim Industries in the medium-term?

cement

Motilal Oswal sector of the week: Cement; check top stocks to buy and hold

 
The cement maker's consolidated exceptional expenses stood at ₹38 crore in Q1FY26, marking a 56.82 per cent decline over Q1FY25's exceptional expenses of ₹88 crore.
 
Energy costs were lower by 12 per cent YoY, mainly due to reduced fuel prices. Meanwhile, the company's raw material costs rose marginally by 2 per cent.
 
The consolidated cost of raw material consumed stood at ₹3,433 crore in the quarter under review, compared to ₹2,839 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.
 
The company's net debt also reduced to ₹16,340 crore in Q1FY26, compared to ₹17,669 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.
 
As of the June quarter, the company operates 397 cement manufacturing plants, having added 81 manufacturing plants compared to Q1FY25.
 
The expenses of the company increased by 7.98 per cent YoY to ₹18,405.19 crore in Q1FY26, compared to ₹17,045.1 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
 
UltraTech Cement has increased its grey cement capacity by 3.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) in Q1FY26, bringing its total capacity to 192.26 MTPA. 
 

More From This Section

Zomato

Eternal Q1 FY26 result: Profit falls 90% to ₹25 crore, revenue up 70%

Uco Bank, Uco, banking

UCO Bank Q1 results: Profit rises 10% to ₹607 cr, NPAs decline to 2.63%

RBL Bank

RBL Bank Q1FY26 results: PAT drops 46% to Rs 200 cr on lower core income

central bank of India

Central Bank of India Q1 results: PAT jumps 33% to ₹1,169 cr on lower NPAs

cement

JK Cement Q1FY26 results: Profit up 75.4% to Rs 324.25 cr; sales up 19.4%

Topics : UltraTech Cement Q1 results corporate earnings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 4:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMonika Alcobev IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon