Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Eternal Q1 FY26 result: Profit falls 90% Y-o-Y to ₹25 crore, revenue up 70%

Eternal Q1 FY26 result: Profit falls 90% Y-o-Y to ₹25 crore, revenue up 70%

Eternal Q1 FY26 result: Profit falls 90% Y-o-Y to ₹25 crore, 36% Q-o-Q

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 3:43 PM IST

Eternal Ltd, the parent firm of food delivery giant Zomato, on Monday reported a steep decline in consolidated net profit for the first quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q1 FY26), coming in at ₹25 crore — down 90 per cent from ₹253 crore in the year-ago quarter (Q1 FY25). The profit also declined 36 per cent sequentially from ₹39 crore reported in the preceding quarter (Q4 FY25).  On the contrary, the company's revenue from operations for the qaurter rose sharply to ₹7,167 crore, marking a 70 per cent jump from ₹4,206 crore in Q1 FY25 and a 23 per cent rise compared to ₹5,833 crore in Q4 FY25. 

Topics : Zomato Q1 results BS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 3:30 PM IST

