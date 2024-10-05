HC stays order declaring Ola's relation with drivers as employer-employee

The Karnataka High Court has stayed a single judge verdict, which had classified the relationship between ANI Technologies Private Limited (Ola) and its drivers as that of employer-employee.

The original ruling required Ola to address complaints of sexual harassment involving its drivers.

The interim order that stayed the original judgment was passed by a vacation bench consisting of Justice S R Krishna Kumar and Justice M G Uma, following an appeal by Ola against the earlier judgment dated September 30.

In the original order, the single judge had directed Ola and its Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) to pay a compensation of Rs 5 lakh, along with Rs 50,000 in legal costs, to a woman who had filed a complaint of sexual harassment against an Ola driver. The court criticized Ola and its ICC for failing to take appropriate action, citing deliberate negligence.