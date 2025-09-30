Home / Companies / News / HCC, KRCL join hands to execute transport projects in India, overseas

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd (HCC) on Tuesday said it has signed an agreement with Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd (KRCL) to jointly execute large-scale railway and multi-modal transport infrastructure projects across India and international markets.

The company in a statement said the MoU establishes a framework for long-term collaboration that brings together complementary strengths of both organisations.

Together, the partners will deliver integrated, end-to-end solutions across the full spectrum of transport infrastructure, including civil works, track laying, signalling, electrification, MEP systems, operations and maintenance, and other critical components of modern transport networks, it added.

According to the statement, the partnership will particularly focus on complex assignments such as underground and elevated metro systems, NATM tunnelling, railway bridges, and large-scale EPC contracts.

Commenting on the development, Arjun Dhawan, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, HCC, said, "By combining capabilities, we aim to expand our presence in both domestic and international markets while delivering fully integrated transport solutions that span civil construction and rail systems.

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 1:43 PM IST

