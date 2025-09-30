Jindal Steel commissions 3 MTPA oxygen furnace at Odisha's Angul plant

Jindal Steel on Tuesday announced commissioning a basic oxygen furnace (BoF) of 3MTPA capacity as part of its ongoing over ₹20,000 crore expansion project at Angul in Odisha.

With the installation of the new BoF, the plant's crude steel making capacity has increased to 9 million tonne per annum (MTPA) from 6 MTPA earlier, Jindal Steel said in a statement.

A basic oxygen furnace (BoF) converts molten iron or hot metal into steel using gaseous oxygen.

The Naveen Jindal group company is in process of investing over ₹20,000 crore to scale up the capacity of its Angul facility to 12 MTPA making it one the country's largest single location steel manufacturing unit.