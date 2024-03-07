Home / Companies / News / HCLTech broadens partnership with US firm ServiceNow for GenAI solutions

Deal will offer businesses consulting, design, implementation, managed services

C Vijayakumar, CEO & MD, HCLTech
Ashutosh Mishra New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 3:59 PM IST
India’s HCLTech said on Thursday it is extending its partnership with ServiceNow, a US-based software company, to provide generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) solutions. The deal value was not disclosed.

“We are delighted to double down on our partnership with ServiceNow to enable our clients to unlock value through GenAI. HCLTech’s differentiated portfolio and engineering heritage positions it to deliver practical and customised GenAI use cases to clients as they move forward with their digital transformation agendas,” said C Vijayakumar, chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director of HCLTech.

HCLTech said in a statement it will offer consulting, design, implementation, and managed services through ServiceNow’s suite of products.

HCLTech and ServiceNow will launch a ServiceNow business unit and Fluid NOW “centres of excellence” in London, New York and Noida where enterprises can explore the GenAI solutions of the two companies. The solutions will help enterprises save costs and improve productivity.

“HCLTech offers a wealth of ServiceNow expertise to the world’s leading businesses,” said Bill McDermott, chairman and CEO of ServiceNow.

“It is an honour to extend our partnership to the cocreation of industry specific GenAI solutions that will ignite our customers´ growth engines with transformative experiences,” he said.

HCLTech is a global technology company headquartered in Noida. It employs around 224,000 people across 60 countries, and provides solutions in digital, engineering, cloud, AI and software verticals. The company's portfolio includes Information Technology Service Management and Enterprise Service Management IT Operations Management.

ServiceNow develops cloud computing solutions to help companies in digital workflows for enterprise operations.

First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 3:52 PM IST

