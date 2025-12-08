Home / Companies / News / HCLTech, Dolphin Semiconductors to co-develop energy-efficient chips

HCLTech, Dolphin Semiconductors to co-develop energy-efficient chips

HCLTech has partnered France's Dolphin Semiconductors to embed low-power IP into its silicon design workflows, aiming to build scalable SoCs that cut energy use across workloads

semiconductor, chip
Apart from these, HCLTech has also announced strategic partnerships with several global companies, including E.ON, one of the largest European energy companies.
Aashish Aryan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 8:27 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
HCLTech on Monday announced a strategic partnership with French semiconductor company Dolphin Semiconductors to co-develop energy-efficient chips by embedding Dolphin’s specialised low-power IP into its silicon design workflows.
 
How does HCLTech describe the outcome for system-on-chips? 
“This integration will deliver scalable, high-efficiency SoCs (system-on-chips) that reduce energy consumption while maintaining robust computational capabilities across diverse workloads,” HCL said.
 
What is a system-on-chip (SoC)? 
A SoC is a single integrated circuit that combines the crucial components of a computer or electronic system, such as a central processing unit, a graphics processing unit, memory, and input and output interfaces, onto one microchip.
 
What other chip and technology tie-ups has HCLTech signed this year? 
Earlier this year, in June, HCL had signed a pact with AMD to jointly develop innovation laboratories and training programmes to serve as testbeds for advanced technologies, the two companies had then said.
 
Which other global partnerships has HCLTech announced recently? 
Apart from these, HCLTech has also announced strategic partnerships with several global companies, including E.ON, one of the largest European energy companies. Under the new multi-year agreement with E.ON, HCLTech will establish a private cloud and provide cloud and network management for the latter's hyperscalers.
 
The Noida-headquartered company is also working with US-based energy supply company Just Energy, Swedish automobile major Volvo Cars, and Spanish health insurance provider ASISA, which have also selected HCLTech to enhance operations and customer experience, supply engineering services, and accelerate business transformation and expansion, respectively.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ICICI Bank to maintain over 51% stake in all 3 of its listed entities: ED

Premium

Starlink India pricing at ₹8,600 a month and ₹34,000 for equipment

Trump Group to invest nearly ₹1 trillion in Telangana over 10 years

Premium

Edelweiss EAAA to raise up to $1.5 bn for private credit fund ESOF IV

Premium

Price cuts lift Novo Nordisk's Wegovy share; Mounjaro still leads sales

Topics :HCLTechsemiconductorBluechip companies

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 8:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story