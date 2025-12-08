HCLTech, Dolphin Semiconductors to co-develop energy-efficient chips

HCLTech on Monday announced a strategic partnership with French semiconductor company Dolphin Semiconductors to co-develop energy-efficient chips by embedding Dolphin’s specialised low-power IP into its silicon design workflows.

How does HCLTech describe the outcome for system-on-chips?

“This integration will deliver scalable, high-efficiency SoCs (system-on-chips) that reduce energy consumption while maintaining robust computational capabilities across diverse workloads,” HCL said.

What is a system-on-chip (SoC)?

A SoC is a single integrated circuit that combines the crucial components of a computer or electronic system, such as a central processing unit, a graphics processing unit, memory, and input and output interfaces, onto one microchip.