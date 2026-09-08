HCLTech launches ₹185 crore advanced semiconductor lab in Bengaluru

HCLTech has launched an advanced semiconductor laboratory in Bengaluru with an investment of Rs 185 crore.

The 40,000-square-foot laboratory delivers end-to-end post-silicon engineering, advanced testing and failure analysis. The facility is equipped with cutting-edge tools from Teradyne, Advantest, Keysight, Tektronix and Thermo Fisher Scientific, supporting research and development, pre-production and production qualification, enabling faster turnaround, superior quality and reduced complexity for global customers.

Aligned with HCLTech’s Spec2Parts business model, the lab provides a unified platform for electrical validation, automated testing, qualification and failure analysis, streamlining the journey from design specifications to finished semiconductor parts.

“This facility reflects our deep commitment to investing in high-end engineering capabilities,” said Hari Sadarahalli, corporate vice-president and global head, engineering and R&D services, HCLTech.