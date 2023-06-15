Home / Companies / News / HCLTech, Microsoft expand partnership for adoption of generative AI

HCLTech, Microsoft expand partnership for adoption of generative AI

HCLTech is committed to developing skills in AI across the entire business and is working with Microsoft to offer a comprehensive skills development programme

BS Web Team
HCLTech, Microsoft expand partnership for adoption of generative AI

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2023 | 6:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

IT major HCLTech and Microsoft, on Thursday, announced the expansion of their strategic partnership to help enterprises leverage generative artificial intelligence (AI) and develop joint solutions to enable businesses to achieve better outcomes and enhance business transformation.
In a regulatory filing, the company said, “Leveraging HCLTech's deep domain expertise across various industries and Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI Service, clients will benefit from innovative solutions that enhance employee productivity, streamline IT operations, accelerate application development and optimise business processes.”

Azure OpenAI Service provides REST (Representational State Transfer) API access to OpenAI's language models, including the GPT-3, Codex and Embeddings model series, the company said in a statement.
HCLTech will establish a Microsoft Cloud Generative AI Center of Excellence (GenAI CoE) focused on developing industry-specific solutions leveraging the power of generative AI to offer personalised and data-driven experiences to customers, improve decision-making processes and drive business growth.

“By leveraging the latest Microsoft innovations in AI and machine learning, businesses can gain valuable insights into their operations, improve decision-making processes and achieve greater success,” said  Kalyan Kumar, chief technology officer and head, Ecosystems, HCLTech.
“Whether enhancing customer experiences, streamlining supply chain operations or optimising business processes, this powerful collaboration provides the tools and expertise companies need to succeed in this fast-paced digital landscape,” he added.

“HCLTech has deep domain expertise across industries, making it uniquely able to utilise Azure OpenAI to deliver solutions that help customers transform and drive growth,” said Kelly Rogan, Corporate Vice President of Global System Integrators and Advisory Partners, Microsoft.
HCLTech is committed to developing skills in AI across the entire business and is working with Microsoft to offer a comprehensive skills development programme with a plan to certify 10,000 HCLTech engineers and architects in advanced AI technologies. This program will provide training and certification opportunities to employees and offer access to exclusive resources and tools.

In addition, HCLTech plans to accelerate its digital transformation by adopting Microsoft 365 and Viva Copilot capabilities to supercharge its business processes and boost employee engagement and productivity.
HCLTech offers a unique set of end-to-end AI capabilities from chip development to business process optimisation. Leveraging strategic partnerships with Microsoft and many others, HCLTech is paving the way for the adoption of generative AI across industries.

Also Read

Tesla chief Elon Musk threatens to sue Microsoft for using data 'illegally'

HCLTech opens new facility in Chennai for 5G infrastructure testing

Microsoft 365 Copilot: Microsoft is bringing AI to its productivity apps

HCLTech launches service to help companies use metaverse for customers

HCLTech becomes Mattel's primary digital transformation partner

Supertech to raise Rs 1,600 cr by to complete 18 housing projects: Chairman

Reliance in talks with lenders for $2 billion loan to fuel expansion

Godrej Properties to buy land for a luxury residential project in Kolkata

Indian firms spent Rs 370 cr avg on public cloud in last 12 months: Report

Titagarh Rail Systems-Bhel consortium bags contract from Indian Railways

Topics :Artificial intelligenceHCLTechMicrosoft

First Published: Jun 15 2023 | 6:06 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story