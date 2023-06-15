Home / Companies / News / Titagarh Rail Systems-Bhel consortium bags contract from Indian Railways

Titagarh Rail Systems-Bhel consortium bags contract from Indian Railways

TRSL, Bhel consortium inks a contract with Indian Railways for manufacturing 80 Vande Bharat sleeper train sets by 2029

BS Web Team New Delhi
Titagarh Rail Systems-Bhel consortium bags contract from Indian Railways

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2023 | 4:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A consortium led by Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (Bhel) and Titagarh Rail Systems Limited (TRSL) on Thursday signed a contract for the manufacturing and supply of 80 fully assembled Vande Bharat sleeper train sets by 2029 and their maintenance for 35 years.
This is the first time Indian Railways has awarded a contract of this value to an Indian consortium for the design and manufacturing of complete train sets and maintenance for 35 years. The estimated value of the contract is Rs 24,000 crore (excluding GST).

“The Vande Bharat trains represent a significant advancement for Indian Railways under the Make in India programme launched by the government. The BHEL-TRSL consortium was the only AatmaNirbhar consortium that participated in the tender process, subsequently being awarded the project”, the company said in a statement.
“We are committed to becoming a modest contributor to the Prime Minister's AatmaNirbhar vision. Vande Bharat trains have revolutionized the way we travel, and we are proud to be a part of the government’s Make in India initiative,” said Titagarh Rail Systems Limited (TRSL), vice chairman and managing director Umesh Chowdhary.

“Our focus on adopting the latest technology to boost our engineering prowess will help us build state-of-the-art railway trainsets, at par with global standards,” he added.
“The order shall be executed over a span of six years, wherein the first prototype shall be delivered within a two-year timeframe, after which the remaining deliveries will take place,” Umesh Chowdhary added.

The final assembly, testing and commissioning of the Vande Bharat sleeper trains will be done at the Indian Railway’s facilities in Chennai. There will be 16 coaches in each train, with an approximate capacity to accommodate more than 880 passengers in total. The trains will be running upto speeds of 160 kilometres per hour (kmph).

Also Read

Investors book profit in BHEL; stock slides 7% after soaring 26% in a month

Rail Vikas, Titagarh: Bullish trend in railway-related stocks may continue

Titagarh Wagons-Bhel consortium to build 80 sleeper Vande Bharat trains

Titagarh Wagons hits new high; zooms 65% in 6 months on healthy outlook

Titagarh Wagons rallies 8%; board to meet Saturday to consider fund raising

Hindustan Power Exchange crosses 5 bn units trade in 11 months of launch

Videotex aims for Rs 500 cr in revenue by March 2024; to expand production

Corporate affairs ministry orders investigation into Hero MotoCorp

Ashok Leyland, Aidrivers to make autonomous truck model for port operations

SAT gives no immediate relief to Zee promoters, refuses to stay Sebi order

Topics :Indian RailwaysBhelVande Bharat train

First Published: Jun 15 2023 | 4:04 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story