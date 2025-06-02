HCLTech partners with UiPath to drive AI automation for global enterprises

IT major HCLTech on Monday announced a partnership with US software firm UiPath to accelerate AI-led agentic automation for the latter’s customers globally.

The company said the partnership will automate business processes with less need for human intervention.

"HCLTech will support this partnership with pre-configured AI agents and controls to ensure seamless deployment and scalability. The partnership aims to enhance business agility, optimise workforce efficiency, and deliver faster returns on business process automation investments for global enterprises," the company said.