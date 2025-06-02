Home / Companies / News / HCLTech partners with UiPath to drive AI automation for global enterprises

HCLTech partners with UiPath to drive AI automation for global enterprises

The partnership will automate business processes with less need for human intervention, says HCLTech

hcltech
HCLTech further said that it will also establish an AI lab with UiPath in India to develop industry-focused solutions. It will also support UiPath customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region
Aman Sahu New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 8:19 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
IT major HCLTech on Monday announced a partnership with US software firm UiPath to accelerate AI-led agentic automation for the latter’s customers globally.
 
The company said the partnership will automate business processes with less need for human intervention.
 
"HCLTech will support this partnership with pre-configured AI agents and controls to ensure seamless deployment and scalability. The partnership aims to enhance business agility, optimise workforce efficiency, and deliver faster returns on business process automation investments for global enterprises," the company said.
 
HCLTech further said it will establish an AI lab with UiPath in India to develop industry-focused solutions. It will also support UiPath customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. 
 
"As we shift towards a new era with agentic AI, agentic automation will be critical to provide businesses with the speed and agility to transform operations and unlock new business potential," said Ashim Gupta, chief operating officer and chief financial officer, UiPath.
 
"Partnering with HCLTech allows UiPath to extend the power of its AI-powered automation to enterprises globally, accelerating intelligent transformation at scale. With HCLTech's deep expertise in AI, automation, and industry solutions, UiPath customers will benefit from best-in-class implementation and business impact," Gupta added.
 
Raghu Kidambi, corporate vice president and global head, digital process operations, HCLTech, said: “By co-creating next-gen AI-powered solutions with UiPath, HCLTech is setting new benchmarks for agentic autonomous operations that unlock unprecedented efficiency, agility, and innovation for enterprises.”
 
"Our proven expertise in hyper automation, AI, and cloud-first architectures helps us provide industry-specific and advanced automation solutions at scale," Kidambi added.
   

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delta Electronics signs deal with Ventus Energy to reduce carbon footprint

Adani Group denies sanctions evasion, Iran LPG trade amid US probe: Report

Indian Oil to complete Panipat, Gujarat refinery expansions by December

NTPC Green partners with Honeywell to explore SAF production in India

Emaar India to invest ₹400 crore in luxury housing project in Lucknow

Topics :Artificial intelligenceHCLTechIT Industry

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 8:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story