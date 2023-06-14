HCLTech to train 18,000 experts on Google Cloud generative AI capabilities



As part of this expanded partnership, HCLTech will train more than 18,000 people on Google Cloud generative AI technologies and innovate new solutions to help businesses improve efficiency, enhance employee experiences and maximize value from their business data, HCL said. IT services major HCLTech and Google Cloud announced the expansion of their strategic partnership to help enterprises leverage generative artificial intelligence (AI) and develop joint solutions on Google Cloud’s generative AI technologies.



HCLTech said it will establish a Google Cloud Generative AI Centre of Excellence (GenAI CoE) to develop joint solutions that will enable clients to unlock the value of data and realize the full potential of generative AI. The GenAI CoE will draw from AI expertise embedded in HCLTech Cloud Native Labs in London, Dallas, and Noida (India). “HCLTech is actively using Google Cloud’s large language models (LLMs) to develop generative AI capabilities for its clients across three core domains: industries, enterprise functions, innovation and technology modernization. HCLTech’s AI platforms and solutions will utilise Google Cloud's full suite of enterprise generative AI products and services, including Vertex AI, Generative AI Studio, Model Garden and Generative AI App Builder, along with the underlying LLMs that power these Google Cloud AI innovations,” the company said.