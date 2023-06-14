Home / Companies / News / HCLTech to train 18,000 experts on Google Cloud generative AI capabilities

As part of this expanded partnership, HCLTech will train more than 18,000 people on Google Cloud generative AI technologies and innovate new solutions

Ayushman Baruah Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2023 | 7:12 PM IST
IT services major HCLTech and Google Cloud announced the expansion of their strategic partnership to help enterprises leverage generative artificial intelligence (AI) and develop joint solutions on Google Cloud’s generative AI technologies.
As part of this expanded partnership, HCLTech will train more than 18,000 people on Google Cloud generative AI technologies and innovate new solutions to help businesses improve efficiency, enhance employee experiences and maximize value from their business data, HCL said.

“HCLTech is actively using Google Cloud’s large language models (LLMs) to develop generative AI capabilities for its clients across three core domains: industries, enterprise functions, innovation and technology modernization. HCLTech’s AI platforms and solutions will utilise Google Cloud's full suite of enterprise generative AI products and services, including Vertex AI, Generative AI Studio, Model Garden and Generative AI App Builder, along with the underlying LLMs that power these Google Cloud AI innovations,” the company said.
HCLTech said it will establish a Google Cloud Generative AI Centre of Excellence (GenAI CoE) to develop joint solutions that will enable clients to unlock the value of data and realize the full potential of generative AI. The GenAI CoE will draw from AI expertise embedded in HCLTech Cloud Native Labs in London, Dallas, and Noida (India).

“Generative AI will usher in a new era of innovation across industries. This presents an opportunity for enterprises to double down on digital transformation. I am excited about expanding our partnership with Google Cloud to help enterprises accelerate responsible adoption of GenAI,” said Kalyan Kumar, Chief Technology Officer and Head, Ecosystems, HCLTech.
HCLTech said it offers a “unique” set of end-to-end AI capabilities from chip development to business process optimisation. Leveraging strategic partnerships with Google and many others, HCLTech is one of the companies that is paving the way for the adoption of generative AI across industries.  

