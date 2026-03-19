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HDFC Bank firefights Chakraborty' exit as RBI clears air on governance

HDFC Bank moves to calm investors after Atanu Chakraborty's exit, with RBI asserting no governance concerns and backing the lender's financial stability

HDFC Bank
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RBI said HDFC Bank is a domestic systemically important bank (D-SIB) with sound financials, a professionally run board and a competent management team, adding that it will continue to engage with the board and management on the way forward.
Subrata PandaManojit Saha Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2026 | 9:02 PM IST
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The dark clouds that gathered over HDFC Bank — the country’s largest private sector lender — late on Wednesday evening following its part-time chairman Atanu Chakraborty’s sudden decision to resign had blown over by noon, with the Reserve Bank of India strongly coming out in support of the bank, saying there are no governance or conduct issues.
 
Chakraborty, a former bureaucrat, resigned with immediate effect citing certain happenings and practices within the bank over the last two years, which were not in congruence with his personal “values and ethics”.
 
“Based on our periodical assessment, there are no material concerns on record as regards its conduct or governance,” RBI said in a statement. The regulator said the bank remains well-capitalised and its financial position remains satisfactory, with sufficient liquidity.
 
RBI said HDFC Bank is a domestic systemically important bank (D-SIB) with sound financials, a professionally run board and a competent management team, adding that it will continue to engage with the board and management on the way forward.
 
HDFC Bank’s market capitalisation is second only to Reliance Industries.
 
Following Chakraborty’s decision to quit, four HDFC Bank board members met RBI officials, including two deputy governors, seeking the appointment of one of its board members, Keki Mistry, as interim part-time chairman, which the regulator quickly approved.
 
HDFC Bank started firefighting even before the stock markets opened, with an investor call involving six of its 12 current board members, including Mistry and MD & CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan.
 
“I would not have taken on this responsibility at the age of 71 if it did not align with my principles and my level of integrity that I would expect from the bank,” Mistry told analysts.
 
He categorically stated that there are no material issues or operational concerns at the bank, and none of the board members are aware of the issue that led to Chakraborty’s resignation. Mistry said there could be differences of opinion on minor issues but emphasised that there was no power struggle in the bank.
 
Jagdishan said the board tried to persuade Chakraborty to refrain from his decision.
 
“As the meeting was going on and these developments were unravelling, every board member tried to persuade the former part-time chairman to take back his resignation or elaborate on any concerns that he may have, which would have been addressed as they were in the past, or to take back some of the language that was there in that letter,” Jagdishan said during a call with the media.
 
The bank’s shares, which opened around 5 per cent lower from their previous close, cut some losses during the day as clarity emerged that the decision of the part-time chairman was not linked to governance issues. However, they closed the day 5.13 per cent lower, wiping out Rs 66,433 crore of investor wealth. The broader indices plunged 3.26 per cent — the most in close to two years — owing to surging crude oil prices amid a raging war in West Asia.
 
Sources in the bank said there was some relationship issue between the bank management and the earlier chairman leading to the sudden exit of the latter.
 
“Yesterday, when the bank’s board meeting was going on, many of the directors asked him if there was a governance issue, but he said there was none,” said a source.
 
Analysts noted that HDFC Bank has seen exits of senior officials post the merger with HDFC.
 
“Exits at HDFCB have accelerated post the HDFC Ltd merger, creating a visible, credible leadership gap, with chairman Atanu Chakraborty’s resignation over relationship issues with the management now raising concerns even at the board level,” broking firm Emkay said.
 
“Though the management and the board assured of no governance, operational, regulatory, or power struggles, we believe the bank must curb management exits and rebuild leadership strength either internally or externally,” the report added.

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Topics :HDFC BankCompany NewsRBIAtanu Chakraborty

First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 9:02 PM IST

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