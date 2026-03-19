HDFC Bank firefights Chakraborty' exit as RBI clears air on governance

RBI said HDFC Bank is a domestic systemically important bank (D-SIB) with sound financials, a professionally run board and a competent management team, adding that it will continue to engage with the board and management on the way forward.
HDFC Bank’s market capitalisation is second only to Reliance Industries.
Following Chakraborty’s decision to quit, four HDFC Bank board members met RBI officials, including two deputy governors, seeking the appointment of one of its board members, Keki Mistry, as interim part-time chairman, which the regulator quickly approved.
HDFC Bank started firefighting even before the stock markets opened, with an investor call involving six of its 12 current board members, including Mistry and MD & CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan.