HDFC Bank opens branch in Kavaratti island, 1st private lender to do so

The bank becomes the first private sector lender to have a presence in Lakshadweep, according to a statement

HDFC Bank | Image credits: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2024 | 4:05 PM IST
Largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Wednesday inaugurated a branch in Lakshadweep's Kavaratti island.

The bank becomes the first private sector lender to have a presence in Lakshadweep, according to a statement.

The bank seeks to serve customers wherever they are and looks forward to serving the financial needs of individuals, families, and businesses in Lakshadweep, the bank's retail branch banking group head S Sampathkumar said.

The branch was inaugurated by Captain Lovekesh Thakur, Commanding Officer, Indian Navy and K P Muthukoya, a well-known resident, in the presence of bank officials, the statement said.

Topics :HDFCLakshadweep

First Published: Apr 10 2024 | 4:05 PM IST

