Mother Dairy aims Rs 17,000 cr turnover in FY25 on better demand: MD

Mother Dairy is targeting a 13 per cent growth in its turnover to Rs 17,000 crore this fiscal, as it expects higher demand for its dairy and edible oils products. Mother Dairy is a leading milk supplier in Delhi-NCR. It sells edible oils pan-India under the 'Dhara' brand and markets fresh fruits and vegetables in Delhi-NCR through around 400 'Safal' retail outlets. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "As we mark our 50th anniversary, we crossed a milestone revenue of Rs 15,000 crore in the last fiscal year," Mother Dairy Managing Director Manish Bandlish told PTI. He said the company has been consistently growing and achieved over 40 per cent jump in revenue in the last three years.

"As we progress into the current fiscal year, we are confident in accelerating our growth momentum, expecting to add another Rs 1,500 to 2,000 crore," Bandlish said.

The onset of the 2024-25 fiscal has been very encouraging with most of its summer-led categories like curd, ice creams and dairy beverages, among others, having grown collectively by more than 40 per cent in volume terms, he highlighted.

"This year, we are focused on strengthening our national presence, with enhanced distribution, augmented capacities, and bolstering our portfolio with new launches to excite the consumers," Bandlish outlined.

Mother Dairy has added more than Rs 4,500 crores to its topline in the past three fiscal years.

Since the start of this calendar year, Mother Dairy has launched around 30 products so far this year.

During this fiscal, Mother Dairy will focus on building a national footprint and augmenting capacities for the future to support growth.

It will also explore new opportunities in existing and new product categories.

The company plans to introduce new products to build a strong portfolio, with focus areas in fermented dairy, sweets and cheese, among others.

Mother Dairy is coming up with facilities for dairy in Nagpur, Maharashtra, and Gujarat.

The Nagpur plant will be a mega-dairy processing plant with a capacity to process 6 lakh litre per day, expandable up to 10 lakh litre per day.

The facility will manufacture liquid milk and dairy products.

The company would also add capacity for table butter in its existing Junagadh facility.

In the fruits and vegetables categories, Mother Dairy is setting up greenfield plants in Karnataka and Gujarat for pulp and frozen portfolios.

It is also looking at strengthening Dhara's share in markets.

Mother Dairy, commissioned in 1974, is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB).

It was established under the initiative of 'Operation Flood', the world's biggest dairy development programme launched to make India a milk-sufficient nation.

Today, Mother Dairy is a leading dairy player, which manufactures, markets and sells milk and milk products, including cultured products, ice creams, paneer, ghee, etc. under the 'Mother Dairy' brand.

It sells more than 45 lakh litres of milk per day across the country, of which over 35 lakh litres per day is in Delhi-NCR.

The company also has a diversified portfolio with products in edible oils under the 'Dhara' brand.

It sells fresh fruits & vegetables, frozen vegetables & snacks, unpolished pulses, and pulps & concentrates, among others, under the 'Safal' brand.

Mother Dairy has 9 company-owned milk processing plants.

For edible oils, it operates through 16 third-party plants.