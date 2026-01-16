Home / Companies / News / HDFC ERGO MD & CEO Anuj Tyagi resigns, board begins succession process

HDFC ERGO CEO Anuj Tyagi resigns to pursue entrepreneurial plans, with the board starting a structured succession process to ensure leadership continuity

Anuj Tyagi, MD & CEO, HDFC ERGO General Insurance
Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2026 | 9:27 PM IST
The HDFC ERGO board of directors on Friday announced the resignation of Anuj Tyagi, managing director and chief executive officer of HDFC ERGO General Insurance. He submitted his resignation on January 16, 2026, to pursue his entrepreneurial aspirations. The board said it has initiated a structured succession process to ensure continuity and stability.
 
“Until his departure in mid-April, Tyagi will work with the team to ensure a smooth transition in keeping with the company’s strategic direction, values, and commitments to customers, partners and employees,” the company said.
 
HDFC ERGO General Insurance, a private-sector general insurance company, is promoted by HDFC Bank Limited and ERGO International AG, the primary insurance entity of the Munich Re Group.
 
Tyagi joined the company in 2008 and took over as managing director and chief executive officer in July 2024 from Ritesh Kumar, who moved to join the board of management of ERGO International. Tyagi has over 17 years of experience handling several positions during his tenure, including reinsurance, underwriting, claims, technology and people functions, and sales channels, and played a significant role in building the organisation as a leading digital non-life insurance company of scale.
 
While thanking Tyagi for his contribution to the company, HDFC ERGO said: “Tyagi has steered the company to a stronger technical foundation, expanded the distribution network, accelerated digital transformation, and continued to build a culture anchored in integrity and long-term value creation.”
 
The gross direct premium underwritten by the company recorded 35.75 per cent year-on-year growth in December 2025 to Rs 1,283.42 crore, while in the April–December period of FY26, the premium dropped 10.09 per cent year on year to Rs 10,980.22 crore.
First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 9:27 PM IST

