HDFC Life declares its highest-ever bonus of ₹4,102 cr for policyholders

The annual bonus declared by HDFC Life has approximately doubled every four years, thus reflecting consistent growth in with-profits fund performance and policyholder value

Private sector life insurer HDFC Life Insurance
This is the highest ever bonus declared by HDFC Life on its participating* policies, benefitting over 21.90 lakh policyholders. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 6:43 PM IST
HDFC Life Declares Rs. 4102 Cr. Bonus for Policyholders Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) HDFC Life, one of India's leading life insurers, has announced a bonus of Rs. 4102 cr. in the Company's Board Meeting held on 17th April, 2025.  This is the highest ever bonus declared by HDFC Life on its participating* policies, benefitting over 21.90 lakh policyholders.  What makes this milestone even more special is that it coincides with the 25th year of HDFC Life's journey! From the total bonus declared, an amount of Rs. 3232 cr. will be payable to policies in the current Financial Year as part of survival or maturity payouts and the remaining will accrue as policy benefits and will be paid when these benefit payments are made in subsequent financial years.  The annual bonus declared by HDFC Life has approximately doubled every four years, thus reflecting consistent growth in with-profits fund performance and policyholder value.  The Company has declared a total cumulative bonus amount that exceeds Rs. 22,500 cr. across all eligible participating policies, since inception.  Eshwari Murugan Appointed Actuary, HDFC Life, commented, "I am delighted to announce that HDFC Life has declared its highest ever bonus this year. Policy bonuses are a loyalty reward for policyholders who continue for the long term. As we complete 25 years of our journey, we remain committed to our promise of providing value to all stakeholders.  It is our endeavour to secure our policyholders and their families financially with life insurance, thus enabling them to face challenges with confidence and prepare for the future.  With a customer-focused approach, we will continue securing lives and contribute towards achieving the vision of Insurance for All by 2047'. *Participating or par plans provide profit-sharing benefits in the form of bonus, to policyholders. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :HDFC Life InsuranceHDFC groupPolicyholder

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 6:43 PM IST

