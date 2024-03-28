Income Tax department levies Rs 564 crore penalty on Bank of India

Sensex (    %)
                             
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2024 | 10:44 PM IST

The Income Tax department has levied a penalty of Rs 564.44 crore on Bank of India, the public sector lender said on Thursday.
The bank is in the process of filing an appeal before the Commissioner of Income Tax, National Faceless Appeal Centre (NFAC) against the order, it said.
"The bank has received the order under Section 270A of the Income Tax Act, 1961 from the Income Tax Department, Assessment Unit pertaining to AY2018-19, wherein the penalty of Rs 564.44 crore has been imposed on various disallowances made," it said in a regulatory filing.
Looking to the precedence/orders of appellate authorities, the bank believes that it has adequate factual and legal grounds to reasonably substantiate its position in the matter, it added.
"Accordingly, the bank expects the entire demand to subside. As such, there is no impact on financial, operations or other activities of the bank," Bank of India said.
Shares of Bank of India closed at Rs 137, up 3.79 per cent over previous close on the BSE.

First Published: Mar 28 2024 | 10:44 PM IST

