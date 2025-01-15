HDFC Life's Q3 FY25 results: Net profit rises 13.6% to Rs 414.9 crore

HDFC Life, a private sector life insurer, reported a 13.65 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit to Rs 414.9 crore for the October–December quarter (Q3 FY25), driven by healthy persistency and a growing back book.

The value of new business (VNB) rose 8.6 per cent YoY to Rs 930 crore in Q3 FY25, compared to Rs 856 crore in the same period last year. VNB represents the present value of all future profits to shareholders at the time of writing new business contracts.

The insurer’s VNB margin, a key profitability metric, stood at 26.06 per cent, slightly lower than 26.8 per cent in Q3 FY24. However, the margin improved from 24.3 per cent in Q2 FY25 due to product re-pricing.

“We have repriced and reviewed several product features, which have contributed to inherent margins about 100 basis points higher,” said Vibha Padalkar, managing director and chief executive officer of HDFC Life.

New business premiums grew 10.8 per cent YoY to Rs 7,899 crore in Q3, compared to Rs 7,130 crore in the year-ago period. Net commission expenses surged over 50 per cent YoY to Rs 1,932.48 crore, while income from investments dropped 98 per cent to Rs 192.09 crore.

Annualised premium equivalent (APE), which includes annualised first-year regular premiums and 10 per cent of single premiums and top-ups, increased 11.8 per cent YoY to Rs 3,569 crore.

The solvency ratio, a measure of financial strength, stood at 188 per cent in Q3 FY25, compared to 190 per cent in the same quarter last year, as the company wrote more new business.

Persistency ratios for the insurer showed improvement. For the April–December period (9M FY25), the 13th-month persistency ratio stood at 87 per cent, up from 86 per cent in 9M FY24. The 61st-month persistency ratio improved to 61 per cent, compared to 54 per cent in the same period last year.

“We expect to grow by leveraging multiple drivers, including a strengthened market position at HDFC Bank, ongoing investments such as branch expansion and new tie-ups, scaling up a high-quality proprietary business led by agency, and favourable macroeconomic shifts,” Padalkar added.