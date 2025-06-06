Friday, June 06, 2025 | 09:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Jubilant gets $600 mn boost from Goldman for Coca-Cola India stake buy

Jubilant gets $600 mn boost from Goldman for Coca-Cola India stake buy

Convertible preference shares is one of the many ways companies can raise capital to fund their operations and expansion

Coca Cola

Coca-Cola in December announced that Jubilant Bhartia will acquire a minority stake in Hindustan Coca-Cola Holdings Pvt. | Credit: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 9:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Megawati Wijaya and PR Sanjai
 
Goldman Sachs Asset Management has provided $600 million to partially fund the equity investment needed by Indian conglomerate Jubilant Bhartia Group for its purchase of a 40 per cent stake in The Coca-Cola Co.’s bottling unit in India, according to people familiar with the matter.
 
Goldman Sachs Asset Management’s hybrid fund financed this equity portion by subscribing to the convertible preference shares issued by the group, said the people, who asked not to be named discussing a private matter. The fund — which is part of the investment bank’s private credit strategy — sits between traditional debt and equity, and is usually longer in tenure.
 
 
Convertible preference shares is one of the many ways companies can raise capital to fund their operations and expansion. They can choose to do so because it enables them to avoid taking on debt, while limiting the potential dilution of selling additional common stock. 
 
Goldman Sachs and Jubilant Bhartia declined to comment.

Also Read

OYO, Oyo rooms, Oyo app, Oyo logo

Five banks set to present OYO's IPO plans to SoftBank in London next month

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump can offset tariff ruling with other taxes, says Goldman Sachs

Sandeep Dhar

Wipro ropes in ex-Goldman Sachs exec Sandeep Dhar to lead GCC business

PremiumSunil Khaitan, managing director (MD) and head of India Financing Group at Goldman Sachs

If macro conditions hold, IPOs will top 2024's record tally: Sunil Khaitan

PremiumReliance Jio

Jio Platforms likely to become world's 6th-largest telco after IPO

 
Coca-Cola in December announced that Jubilant Bhartia will acquire a minority stake in Hindustan Coca-Cola Holdings Pvt., the parent company of the soft drink maker’s largest bottler in India called Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt. The total acquisition cost is $1.5 billion, the people said.
 
The pizza-to-pharmaceuticals conglomerate will fund the remaining $900 million required for the acquisition with $600 million of equity and $300 million in debt, the people added. Two subsidiaries of the group — Jubilant BevCo and Jubilant Beverages — recently issued rupee-denominated bonds totaling $658 million-equivalent to fund the deal, Bloomberg News reported.
 
Jubilant Bhartia’s purchase of a stake in the beverage giant joins a series of foreign firms looking to divest part of their shareholding in local arms. In December, the Indian unit of South Korea-based LG Electronics Inc. filed for an initial public offering, seeking to tap investors in the South Asian country’s booming market. Earlier last year, British American Tobacco Plc raised $2 billion selling shares in its Indian partner.

More From This Section

Partho Banerjee, senior executive officer, sales & marketing, MSIL

Maruti launches flexible EMI plan to upgrade small cars to Grand Vitara

Banner-UPI

PhonePe acquires GSPay IP to launch UPI payments for new feature phones

Genpact

Genpact acquires AI solutions provider XponentL Data to boost capabilities

Manish Gupta, Vice President and General Manager of Infrastructure Solutions, Dell Technologies India

Dell names Manish Gupta India president and MD, replacing Alok Ohrie

Bharat electronics limited

Tata Electronics, BEL sign MoU to develop local semiconductor solutions

Topics : Goldman Sachs Jubilant Coca Cola Asset Management

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 9:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGet US Visa FasterGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon