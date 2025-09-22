MakeMyTrip inks pact with Vietnam's Sun Hospitality to expand offerings

Amid a sharp rise in tourist inflows to Vietnam, online travel platform MakeMyTrip on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sun Hospitality & Entertainment Group (SHE), one of Vietnam’s leading players in the hospitality and entertainment sector.

Jasmeet Singh, chief commercial officer, Holidays & Experiences at MakeMyTrip, said that Vietnam has become one of the most sought-after destinations for Indian travellers, with demand for holiday packages and experiences growing year after year.

Expansion mode

ALSO READ: Vietnam launches 5-year visa waiver for top global talent; Indians eligible Through the association, MakeMyTrip aims to include the best of Vietnam’s resorts, hotels, and world-class attractions into its itineraries, giving Indian travellers a richer and more immersive holiday experience.

Indian tourists in Vietnam more than tripled since 2019. “Through our association with MakeMyTrip, we aim to showcase Sun Group’s world-class destinations to Indian travellers and further strengthen Vietnam’s position as a high-quality, experiential destination of choice,” said Tran Nguyen, deputy general director, Sun Hospitality & Entertainment Group. The Sun Hospitality portfolio spans 15 premier resorts across Vietnam, several of which have earned global recognition, including InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort, JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay, and Capella Hanoi. Sun Hospitality & Entertainment Group, part of Sun Group, operates eight theme parks and attractions across Vietnam. Indian tourism to Vietnam up 231% India is fast emerging as a major source of inbound tourism to Vietnam, supported by rising travel demand and streamlined e-visa policies. Arrivals of Indian tourists in Vietnam increased to 392,000 in 2023 from 169,000 in 2019, marking a 231 per cent jump. The trend continued with 501,000 visitors in 2024 and 337,000 arrivals recorded in just the first half of 2025.