Home / Companies / News / GQG sells some Adani Power shares to Citadel Securities, SBI Fund

GQG sells some Adani Power shares to Citadel Securities, SBI Fund

GQG Partners sold about 35 million shares, or about a 1 per cent stake, with SBI Mutual buying most of the shares

Adani Power, Adani Power plant
An Adani Power Ltd. plant in Gujarat | Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 1:27 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Rajesh Mascarenhas
 
SBI Funds Management Ltd. and Citadel Securities LLC were among the buyers of Adani Power Ltd.’s shares sold by GQG Partners LLC in a $250 million deal on Indian bourses last week, according to people familiar with the matter.
 
GQG Partners sold about 35 million shares, or about a 1 per cent stake, with SBI Mutual buying most of the shares, the people said. The shares were sold in the ₹610-to-₹625 apiece range, one of the people involved in the transaction said, asking not to be named as the information was private. 
 
The price marked a discount to Friday’s closing price of ₹709.4 before adjusting for one-to-five stock split. Adani Power’s stock surged by the 20 per cent daily limit on Monday after corporate action took effect.  
 
Representatives for Adani Power, GQG Partners, SBI Mutual and Citadel Securities didn’t respond immediately to requests for comments.
 
GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund held 68.39 million shares, or a 1.77 per cent stake, in Adani Power at the end of June, according to the BSE Ltd. 
 
The combined market value of 10 companies controlled by the Adani Group has surged by nearly $19 billion over two sessions through Monday. About half of the gains came on Friday, after India’s market regulator dismissed some of the allegations made by Hindenburg Research against the conglomerate and its billionaire founder, Gautam Adani.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Prices of several 'Nandini' milk products go down with new GST rate cut

Ultra Gas & Energy to invest ₹900 cr to expand LNG retail network

Inox Clean Energy begins solar module production at Bavla plant in Gujarat

Country Club Hospitality to raise $100 mn for premium property projects

PepisCo enters millet-based snacking category with its Kurkure brand

Topics :Adani PowerAdani Adani Group

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 1:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story