Home / Companies / News / NBCC signs pact with HUDCO to execute development projects worth ₹117 crore

NBCC signs pact with HUDCO to execute development projects worth ₹117 crore

The MoU was signed by Sanjay Kulshrestha, Chairman and Managing Director of HUDCO, and K P Mahadevaswamy, Chairman and Managing Director of NBCC

NBCC
NBCC is into project management consultancy and real estate business | Photo: Wikipedia
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 2:18 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

State-owned NBCC (India) Ltd has signed an initial pact with HUDCO to develop projects worth ₹117 crore.

In a statement on Monday, NBCC said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) to "execute transformative development projects in Panchkula, Kaushambi, Ahmedabad and New Delhi."  The MoU was signed by Sanjay Kulshrestha, Chairman and Managing Director of HUDCO, and K P Mahadevaswamy, Chairman and Managing Director of NBCC.

Under this agreement, NBCC will develop a commercial complex at Kaushambi in Ghaziabad, an integrated redevelopment of HUDCO's land parcel at Panchkula, in Haryana and construction of new blocks at HUDCO's Regional Office in Ahmedabad. 

It would also include the reconstruction of residential flats at the Asian Games Village Complex in the national capital.

"Together, these projects represent a combined investment of more than ₹117 crore and will be executed on a turnkey basis by NBCC," the statement said.

NBCC is into project management consultancy and real estate business.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

MakeMyTrip inks pact with Vietnam's Sun Hospitality to expand offerings

Aiming to reach Rs 400 crore revenue in FY26: Euler Motors founder

GQG sells some Adani Power shares to Citadel Securities, SBI Fund

Prices of several 'Nandini' milk products go down with new GST rate cut

Ultra Gas & Energy to invest ₹900 cr to expand LNG retail network

Topics :NBCCNBCC (India)HUDCO

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 2:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story