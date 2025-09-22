NBCC signs pact with HUDCO to execute development projects worth ₹117 crore

State-owned NBCC (India) Ltd has signed an initial pact with HUDCO to develop projects worth ₹117 crore.

In a statement on Monday, NBCC said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) to "execute transformative development projects in Panchkula, Kaushambi, Ahmedabad and New Delhi." The MoU was signed by Sanjay Kulshrestha, Chairman and Managing Director of HUDCO, and K P Mahadevaswamy, Chairman and Managing Director of NBCC.

Under this agreement, NBCC will develop a commercial complex at Kaushambi in Ghaziabad, an integrated redevelopment of HUDCO's land parcel at Panchkula, in Haryana and construction of new blocks at HUDCO's Regional Office in Ahmedabad.