Prices of several 'Nandini' milk products go down with new GST rate cut

Now you can get some of the 'Nandini' milk products like ghee, butter, paneer, at a reduced rate with the GST on them coming down from Monday.

In a statement, the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) has listed the revised prices of 'Nandini' milk products due to the slash in Goods and Services Tax (GST) levied on dairy products.

"The Government of India has reduced the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on essential food products like Ghee, Paneer, Cheese, Ice creams, Chocolates etc. and the reduction is effective from 22.09.2025. Accordingly, Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) has revised the selling prices of 'Nandini' milk products," it stated.