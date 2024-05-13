Home / Companies / News / Hero MotoCorp joins ONDC to enhance reach, ease accessibility for customers

Hero MotoCorp joins ONDC to enhance reach, ease accessibility for customers

"With this initiative, Hero MotoCorp is furthering the government's Digital India mission and we will continue to bring in more innovation in this space," Hero MotoCorp CEO Niranjan Gupta said

Hero Mavrick 440
Hero MotoCorp said by improving reach and creating a fair and efficient environment for its channel partners.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 7:36 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp on Monday said it has joined the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to enhance reach and convenience and provide an easily accessible digital mode to customers.

The open network will initially offer two-wheeler parts, accessories and merchandise. Customers can easily discover 'Hero Genuine Parts' by using any buyer apps on the network, such as Paytm and Mystore, among others, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"...With ONDC Network, we have pioneered the automotive taxonomy for the auto industry, making it easier for customers to find vehicle parts and accessories to begin with. With this initiative, Hero MotoCorp is furthering the government's Digital India mission and we will continue to bring in more innovation in this space," Hero MotoCorp CEO Niranjan Gupta said.

"When brands like Hero MotoCorp embrace the Open Network, it reaffirms our vision of driving digital transformation in the country by creating a fair and efficient ecosystem for all kinds of businesses to thrive," ONDC Managing Director & CEO T Koshy.

Hero MotoCorp said by improving reach and creating a fair and efficient environment for its channel partners, the integration on the ONDC network speeds up order processing by enabling hyperlocal deliveries backed by its extensive physical distribution.

Also Read

Hero MotoCorp zooms 6% on robust Q4 performance; brokerages remain bullish

Hero MotoCorp, Ather Energy partner on interoperable EV charging stations

Hindustan Unilever to help kirana stores compete with big cos via ONDC

GoPro Hero 12 Black review: Action CAM with something in store for everyone

Hero MotoCorp Q4 Preview: Company may report up to 27% growth in profit

Zomato seeks approval from shareholders for creation of new ESOP pool

Aditya Birla Capital Q4 results: Net profit doubles to Rs 1,245 crore

Airtel to offer cloud and Gen-AI solutions with Google Cloud in India

Coromandel increases stake in drone company Dhaksha; to invest Rs 250 crore

French BPM major Teleperformance to hire 15,000 people by end of 2025

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Hero MotoCorpDigital economy

First Published: May 13 2024 | 7:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story