Hero MotoCorp receives over 25,000 bookings for India-made Harley-Davidson

Indian bike maker Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday said it received over 25,000 bookings for the world's cheapest Harley Davidson motorcycle, sending shares up over 3%.

Earlier this month, Hero raised prices of the bike by Rs 10,500 ($126.8) across models, days after Harley Davidson's CEO said pre-orders of the new model exceeded the company's expectations

The company said 65 per cent of the bookings for the X440 were for the motorcycle's top-end variant, priced at Rs 2,69,000.

Hero, the world's largest motorcycle maker by sales, said in a statement it will begin production of the X440 in September and begin deliveries from October.

Earlier this month, Hero raised prices of the bike by Rs 10,500 ($126.8) across models, days after Harley Davidson's CEO said pre-orders of the new model exceeded the company's expectations.

Harley partnered with Hero to develop and sell a range of its own branded bikes in India, starting with the X440, after exiting the country and shuttering most of its local dealer network in 2020.

 

 

