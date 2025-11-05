Home / Companies / News / Mitsubishi Corp buys stake in India's KIS Group, debuts into biogas segment

Mitsubishi Corp buys stake in India's KIS Group, debuts into biogas segment

KIS Group aims to invest $1 billion across renewable gas and biofuel solutions in Southeast Asia and India by 2030

Shine Jacob Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 6:02 AM IST
KIS Group, a global leader in biogas and biofuels technology based in Bengaluru, on Tuesday announced that Mitsubishi Corporation, one of Japan’s largest global integrated business enterprises, has acquired a minority equity stake in its Indonesia operations.
 
The investment marks Mitsubishi Corporation’s entry into the global biogas market. 
 
KR Raghunath, founder and chief executive officer, KIS Group said, “This strategic collaboration with Mitsubishi Corporation will propel KIS Group to the next orbit of growth. The fact that Mitsubishi has chosen to enter the biogas and biofuels market for the first time through us, is a huge vote of confidence in our technology, execution capability, and market understanding.
By combining our strengths with Mitsubishi’s global reach and industry expertise, we are poised for exponential growth and
to create long-term value for stakeholders by expanding access to reliable, low-carbon energy solutions worldwide.”
 
KIS Group aims to invest $1 billion across renewable gas and biofuel solutions in Southeast Asia and India by 2030.
 
With Mitsubishi Corporation’s backing, KIS Group aims to expand its portfolio to North and South America and European markets over the next five years, targeting a substantial increase in renewable gas output and significant contribution to global decarbonisation goals.
 
Founded by KR Ragunath in 2006, KIS Group has presence in 11 countries including India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, USA, UAE, Brazil, Colombia, Qatar, and Spain, and is known for delivering end-to-end solutions across sectors like palm oil, sugar, dairy, paper, distilleries, and agro-processing. 
 
Till date, KIS has developed several biomethane and renewable gas projects across 11 countries.
 
It has signed long-term biomethane supply contracts with Unilever & Shell. KIS Group is also working with Toyota, Godrej, Sinarmas, Banas Dairy, Maruti Suzuki and several others. 
 
Through this partnership, KIS Group will tap Mitsubishi Corporation’s network across 90+ countries to accelerate international expansion, while the two companies co-develop and commercialise advanced biogas, BioCNG, and BioLNG solutions for global markets. The collaboration will embed operational best practices to improve efficiency, scalability, and governance across KIS’s projects, strengthen supply chain resilience via Mitsubishi’s trading and logistics infrastructure, and advance shared ESG goals by scaling responsible, low-carbon energy solutions. 
 
The clean technology leader has a presence in Biogas, BioCNG, and BioLNG solutions.
 

