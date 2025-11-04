Home / Companies / News / IHCL expects weddings, MICE to drive 10% growth in December quarter

IHCL expects weddings, MICE to drive 10% growth in December quarter

Co. records 14th consecutive quarter of growth, net tumbles due to one-off gain

Tata Group's hospitality arm and Taj Hotels' parent company Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Tuesday set a target to grow consolidated revenue 2x to Rs 15,000 crore and double the portfolio of hotels to over 700 by 2030.
premium
Representative Image
Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 9:55 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Indian Hotels, the parent firm of Taj Hotels, expects to clock a growth of 10-12 per cent in the third quarter of the ongoing financial year (Q3FY26), on a strong, favourable base, driven by the wedding and MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) segment.
 
“While October had both Diwali and Dussehra, which slightly impacted business, November and December are clear and we are in for a very high growth versus last year. With our flight catering and hotel businesses put together, it will be fair to assume a growth of 10-12 per cent,” Puneet Chhatwal, managing director and chief executive officer at IHCL, told Business Standard after announcing the company’s second quarter results (Q2FY26) on Tuesday.
 
The company reported a 48.6 per cent drop in consolidated net profit to ₹284.9 crore in the September quarter. The company had reported a net profit of ₹554.5 crore in the year ago period. This is due to a one-off exceptional gain of ₹307 crores, on account of subsidiarisation of its air catering business TajSATS in Q2. Consolidated net profit grew 15 per cent for the quarter, excluding the one-off gain.
 
Meanwhile, its revenue from operations grew 11.7 per cent to ₹2,040.8 crore from ₹1,826.1 crore in the same period last year.
 
IHCL flagged several short-term headwinds like higher than usual rainfall and landslides in several parts, a slowdown in domestic air traffic, and geopolitical disruptions, which also impacted the sector’s growth.
 
“Q2FY26 marks IHCL’s fourteenth consecutive quarter of record financial performance,” he added.
 
On the post results earnings call, Chhatwal told analysts that this was a quarter of key milestones, with the completion of renovation works of its business lounge Chambers at Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai; the opening of two new hotels -- a Ginger and Vivanta at Ekta Nagar and Taj Bandstand -- which received all permissions for commencement of construction.
 
Excavation at the site commenced five days ago.
 
“Occupancy remained very strong during the quarter and we can only improve our average room rates (ARRs) now. The demand is higher than the supply, the sector is buoyant, GDP growth remains strong, and GST reforms have fuelled a bit of consumption. The trend will continue for many years to come,” he added.
 
The company, which operates brands like Ginger and Tree of Life, continued its accelerated growth momentum in H1FY26 with 46 signings to reach a portfolio of 570 hotels and opened 26 hotels crossing a milestone of over 250 operating hotels in India with over 25,000 rooms, stated a release.
 
Meanwhile, speaking about the foreign tourist arrivals and the resumption of direct flights with China, Chhatwal said it is a move in the right direction, but will take some time to come back.
 
Meanwhile, in H1FY26 revenue per available room (RevPAR) grew 9 per cent. The new businesses segment, comprising Ginger, Qmin, amã Stays & Trails and Tree of Life, reported a 21 per cent uptick in enterprise revenue to ₹423 crore, while consolidated revenue grew 22 per cent to ₹324 crore.
 
The company expects to clock a double-digit growth in FY26, he added.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Tata Consumer's Q2 growth led by India business, margins to improve

Bharti Airtel to approach DoT on AGR in coming days: Gopal Vittal

Deutsche Borse to open Global Capability Centre in Hyderabad for expansion

Alembic Pharma Q2 profit rises 21% on robust US generics and API growth

Premium

Mehli Mistry sends out truce signals to Tata Trusts after filing caveat

Topics :IHCLTaj HotelIndian Hotels

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 8:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story