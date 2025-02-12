Highest number of lenses published on Snapchat come from India: Snap CTO

Augmented reality-based social media platform Snapchat has recorded 50 per cent growth in AR developer community in India and registered the highest number of its AR lenses published in the country, a senior official of Snap said on Wednesday.

Snap claims to have claims to has more than 375,000 creators worldwide in augmented reality (AR) ecosystem that have built over 4 million AR lenses.

"Indian developers are at the forefront of innovation, bringing engaging and creative experiences to life. In fact, among all countries, the highest number of lenses published on Snapchat come from India. And the developer community here has grown by more than half, over the last two years. India is an extraordinary country where AR has become a part of daily life," Snap CTO Bobby Murphy said in a statement.

Snapchat users impose effects of lenses available on the app to create different kinds of faces and content.

Snap India Managing Director Pulkit Trivedi said India is home to a thriving community of creators and developers who are shaping the future of AR.

"With over 200 million Snapchatters in India using the platform to visually express themselves, connect, and enjoy content, AR has become central to communication and creativity. Seeing Snapchatters engage with AR lenses over 80 billion times a month is a testament to the power of creative expression," he said.

Also Read

The company said in India over 85 per cent of Snapchatters use lenses for connecting with friends and family, especially around key cultural moments and festivals.

Snap also showcased its fifth-generation see-through AR glasses, spectacles, for the first time in India at its second annual India AR Day event held in Mumbai.