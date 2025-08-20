UIDAI partners with Starlink to enable Aadhaar e-KYC for broadband users

Billionaire Elon Musk-led Starlink will use Aadhaar authentication for customer verification in the country before onboarding them, an official statement said on Wednesday.
The government has given approval to Starlink to start providing satellite-based broadband services in the country.
"The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has onboarded satellite-based internet provider Starlink Satellite Communication Pvt Ltd. Starlink will use Aadhaar Authentication for customer verification, which will make the entire process smooth, secure and very easy," the statement said.
Starlink can onboard around 20 lakh customers in India at present capacity, according to an official estimate.
"Starlink's onboarding with Aadhaar authentication signifies a powerful synergy: India's trusted digital identity joining hands with global satellite technology. Aadhaar e-KYC will facilitate the onboarding of users seamlessly, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements while delivering high-speed internet to households, businesses, and institutions," the statement said.
The appointment of Starlink Satellite Communication as a sub-authentication user agency and sub-eKYC user agency was done in the presence of UIDAI CEO Bhuvnesh Kumar, UIDAI Deputy Director General Manish Bhardwaj, and Starlink India Director Parnil Urdhwareshe.
Starlink has partnered with Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio to sell its services in the country.
