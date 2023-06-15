Home / Companies / News / Hindustan Power Exchange crosses 5 bn units trade in 11 months of launch

Hindustan Power Exchange crosses 5 bn units trade in 11 months of launch

A large part of this volume is attributed to the LDCs which were introduced on the HPX platform in February

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Hindustan Power Exchange crosses 5 bn units trade in 11 months of launch

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2023 | 3:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Hindustan Power Exchange (HPX) on Thursday announced that its has crossed the milestone of five Billion Units (BU) of power traded within 11 months of its launch.

HPX was able to cross this landmark amid a rapid increase in trading volume across contingency and long duration contracts (LDC) segments, a HPX statement said.

The strong growth in members/client base and trading volumes demonstrate the trust and support the platform has been able to garner from power sector participants, it stated.

HPX is a new-age power exchange promoted by PTC India, BSE and ICICI Bank and has a diverse shareholder base represented by state power utilities, central generators, independent power producers, market makers in trading, and power sector consultants.

HPX raced to five BUs within a span of 173 days with a daily average volume of around 18 MU, post-crossing the historic landmark of 1 BU, which happened within a time frame of 171 days.

A large part of this volume is attributed to the LDCs which were introduced on the HPX platform in February.

HPX successfully executed the very first Electronic Reverse Auction (e-RA) contract for the Indian Railways that witnessed encouraging participation from generators.

Since then, 75 e-RA tenders have been floated on the HPX with a successful contract award in 16 such contracts, indicating a success ratio of 21.3 per cent, as against an industry average of 10 per cent.

With over 550 market participants now onboarded, the HPX now has almost all the major players across the country on its platform and is poised for an increased market presence in the coming months.

Backed by the latest technology and a series of innovative features, the fastest power exchange of India promises to offer speed, transparency, and better price discovery in the execution of trades.

HPX garnered a market share of 35 per cent in April, in the Term-Ahead Market (TAM) segment.

The exchange is presently offering trades in all segments of Collective and Continuous transactions including but not limited to Contingency & Green Contingency contracts, intra-day, weekly, monthly, and any-day contracts in the Term-Ahead Market (TAM) along with e-RA based Long Duration contracts for up to 90 days.

The exchange offers trading in Renewable Energy Certificates (REC) and ESCerts (Energy Saving Certificates) contracts.

The Day-Ahead Market (DAM), Green Day-Ahead Market (G-DAM) & Real Time Market (RTM) are also live at HPX.

Also Read

Rail Budget FY24: Focus on incomplete projects, big push for Make in India

Railways aims to boost MSME markets through DFC infrastructure project

Central Railway key to making railways net zero carbon emitter by 2030

Sebi reconstitutes intermediary advisory committee for legal framework

Adani Group firms pledge shares for lenders of AEL: SBICAP Trustee

Videotex aims for Rs 500 cr in revenue by March 2024; to expand production

Corporate affairs ministry orders investigation into Hero MotoCorp

Ashok Leyland, Aidrivers to make autonomous truck model for port operations

SAT gives no immediate relief to Zee promoters, refuses to stay Sebi order

Inkle launches new platform for cross-border payments for startups

Topics :Hindustan PowerelectricityPower Sector

First Published: Jun 15 2023 | 3:48 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story