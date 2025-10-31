Home / Companies / News / Hindustan Unilever gets ₹1,987 cr tax notice for FY21 from authorities

Hindustan Unilever gets ₹1,987 cr tax notice for FY21 from authorities

The company, home to brands such as Dove soap and Surf Excel detergent, said the order will have no material impact on its financials or operations and will appeal against the tax demand

Hindustan Unilever
The Indian arm of UK-based Unilever said the tax authority had disputed the valuation of certain related-party transactions and raised questions over some of its depreciation claims for tax purposes, but did not provide further details.
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 10:18 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Hindustan Unilever said on Friday it has received a tax demand order of $226 million for the financial year 2020-21 from the country's tax authority. 
The Indian arm of UK-based Unilever said the tax authority had disputed the valuation of certain related-party transactions and raised questions over some of its depreciation claims for tax purposes, but did not provide further details. 
The company, home to brands such as Dove soap and Surf Excel detergent, said the order will have no material impact on its financials or operations and will appeal against the tax demand. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PMO nudges CIL to invest in critical minerals in Australia: Outgoing CMD

Mphasis Q2 profit rises 10.8% to ₹469 cr on strong AI-led deal wins

Ingka Investments makes its first renewable energy investment in India

Shriram Finance Q2 results: PAT up 7% to ₹2,314 cr, asset quality improves

Uber rides festive surge in India as courier demand hits record high

Topics :Company NewsHindustan Unilevertax

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 10:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story