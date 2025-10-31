Home / Companies / News / Shriram Finance Q2 results: PAT up 7% to ₹2,314 cr, asset quality improves

Shriram Finance Q2 results: PAT up 7% to ₹2,314 cr, asset quality improves

The NBFC firm had earned a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,153 crore in the second quarter of the previous fiscal

Q2 earnings, Q2 result
At the same time, total income rose to Rs 11,917 crore as compared to Rs 10,097 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 4:58 PM IST
Shriram Finance Ltd, the flagship company of diversified conglomerate Shriram Group, on Friday reported a 7 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,314 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal year.

The NBFC firm had earned a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,153 crore in the second quarter of the previous fiscal.

Total income rose to Rs 11,921 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 10,097 crore in the same period a year ago, Shriram Finance said in a regulatory filing.

The NBFC firm earned an interest income of Rs 11,551 crore in the quarter as against Rs 9,815 crore in the same period a year ago.

Total expenses also moved up to Rs 8,808 crore, as compared to Rs 7,345 crore in the same period in the previous fiscal.

The company's asset quality improved with gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) declining to 4.57 per cent of gross advances as of September 30, 2025, from 5.32 per cent by the end of the second quarter of the previous fiscal.

Net NPAs also moderated to 2.49 per cent of the advances, from 2.64 per cent at the end of September last year.

The board approved an interim dividend of 240 per cent or Rs 4.80 per equity share of face value of Rs 2 each fully paid up for 2025-26.

On the standalone basis, the NBFC firm reported an 11 per cent growth in net profit to Rs 2,307 crore as against Rs 2,071 crore in the second quarter of previous financial year.

At the same time, total income rose to Rs 11,917 crore as compared to Rs 10,097 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Total Assets under Management increased by 15.74 per cent to Rs 2,81,309.46 crore as compared to Rs 2,43,042.55 crore as on September 30, 2024.

In a separate filing, Shriram Finance said, the board also approved re-appointment of Jugal Kishore Mohapatra as an Independent Director of the company for a second term of three consecutive years commencing from December 4, 2025 up to December 3, 2028. He is also chairman of the board.

It also cleared the re-designation of Parag Sharma, currently Chief Financial Officer designated as Managing Director & Chief Financial Officer, as 'Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer' of the company with effect from December 5, 2025 in place of Y S Chakravarti.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :ShriramShriram Housing FinanceQ2 results

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 4:58 PM IST

