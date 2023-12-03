Hindustan Unilever readies itself to appeal to the new-age Indian consumer

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) is splitting its beauty and personal care division with a focus on its digital agenda as it aims to serve the consumer of the future.

Analysts and brand experts believe that Rohit Jawa, managing director and chief executive officer at HUL, has come in with an agenda to make the company 'future-ready' for the long term. While these bets are not for the short-term, they will eventually pay off as the Indian consumer is young and digital-friendly.

“Rohit Jawa comes with digital experience, and he is preparing to steer HUL into serving the future consumer, which is more digital-friendly,” said Sachin Bobade, vice-president at brokerage firm Dolat Capital.



On Friday, the consumer major also announced that it has named Arun Neelakantan to assume the role of chief digital officer from January 1, and he will also join the company’s management committee. It said then that he is being brought in to unlock growth opportunities by leveraging the digital ecosystem in India.

Neelakantan is the first chief digital officer of the company who will be a part of the company’s management committee.

Brand expert Devangshu Dutta, founder at Third Eyesight, said that HUL is a traditional company, but it has never shied away from experimenting with different models of customer engagement.



“The profile of the younger Indian consumer is more digital-friendly. This move won’t fundamentally shift the company’s business in the short term, but it is creating a connect with the younger consumer group, which will be the mainstay for the future,” said Dutta.

While talking about the company’s acquisitions of a majority stake in Zywie Ventures, which sells plant-based and clean-label consumer wellness brand under the brand name Oziva, and also a stake in Nutritionalab, which houses its products under the brand name Wellbeing Nutrition, Dutta said that these are moves the company has made keeping the future in mind.



“These don’t add significantly to the top line and even bottling. But it is a move by the company to connect with the newer consumer segments,” Dutta explained.

The maker of Dove soaps on Friday also appointed two separate executive directors for the beauty and wellbeing business and the personal care business.

Harman Dhillon will join the company management committee as executive director of the beauty & wellbeing business, and Kartik Chandrasekhar will join the management committee as executive director of the personal care business. Both will assume their new roles from April 1.

In Friday’s announcement, Jawa was quoted as saying, “HUL has a track record of strong performance. As we embark on our next phase of growth and transformation, we will combine our scale and discipline with innovation and agility to serve our consumers even better and build a future-fit business. BPC (beauty and personal care) continues to be a source of value creation for us.”



