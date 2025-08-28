Airbus picks Mahindra Aerostructures to make H125 helicopter main fuselage

Airbus has awarded a contract to Mahindra Aerostructures to manufacture the main fuselage of the H125 helicopters as the aerospace major boosts its Make In India efforts.

The latest development comes less than five months after the company awarded the contract to Mahindra Aerostructures Pvt Ltd (MASPL) for manufacturing the main fuselage for H130 helicopters in April.

"The production contracts for the H125 and H130 aerostructures to MASPL firmly integrate India into Airbus Helicopters' global value chain, strengthening the country's 'Make in India' initiative," Airbus said in a release on Thursday.

Airbus Helicopters has awarded MASPL, as an additional source, the contract to manufacture the main fuselage of the H125 helicopters and the industrialisation will begin immediately at the MASPL facility in Bengaluru, with the first fuselage delivery targeted for 2027, the release said.

Financial details were not disclosed. The H125 is one of the world's best-selling single-engine helicopter and is used for various purposes, including passenger transport, aerial work, tourism, law enforcement, medical evacuation, and rescue missions. The aerospace major, which has a significant presence in India's civil aviation and defence segments, is setting up two Final Assembly Lines for the H125 helicopters as well as the C295 military aircraft. Both FALs are being set up with the Tata Advanced Systems Ltd. "Together, these initiatives aim to build a comprehensive, end-to-end aerospace ecosystem that includes local design, manufacturing, assembly, maintenance and training," the release said.

Currently, Airbus procures components and services worth USD 1.4 billion annually from India. According to Airbus, the H125 FAL is positioned to catalyse the growth of new civil market segments such as Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS), Disaster Management, Law Enforcement and Aerial Work in India. "With its proven capabilities, the 'Made in India' H125 will also cater to the requirements of the Indian armed forces," it added. Jrgen Westermeier, President and MD of Airbus in India and South Asia, said the new contract with Mahindra Aerostructures is a testament to the strong capabilities of its partners in India. "This significant H125 work package, along with our existing H130 partnership and the under-construction H125 FAL, demonstrates our confidence in India as a critical hub for global aerospace manufacturing. We are not just building helicopters in India; we are building an entire ecosystem that will contribute to developing and maturing the rotorcraft market in India," he said.