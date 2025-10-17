SMBC rules out plans to raise stake in Yes Bank beyond current level

Japanese lender Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation has no immediate plans to raise its stake in India's Yes Bank beyond 24.99 per cent, a senior executive at the bank told Reuters on Friday.

In his first interview since the deal concluded in September, Rajeev Kannan, group executive officer and head of SMBC Group's India division, said the bank is focused on contributing to Yes Bank's board as its largest shareholder and does not intend to take on an executive role in the lender.

"We are not actively looking at increasing our stake in Yes Bank beyond the regulatory permissible limit of 24.99 per cent," Kannan said. "There are many areas which Yes Bank still needs to work on, and we need to ensure that those areas, which they have a plan to address, are being executed."