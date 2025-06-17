Home / Companies / News / Hindustan Zinc to invest around Rs 12,000 crore to double capacity

Hindustan Zinc to invest around Rs 12,000 crore to double capacity

The board has approved a project for setting up a 250 ktpa integrated smelter at Debari, Rajasthan along with mines and mills expansion across the mines, HZL said

Hindustan Zinc
The expansion would be funded through internal accruals and debt
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 2:10 PM IST
Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) will invest nearly Rs 12,000 crore to double its capacity across zinc, lead and silver verticals.

The decision was taken at HZL's board meeting on Tuesday.

"As part of 2x growth plan, Hindustan Zinc Ltd board has approved plans for expanding its integrated refined metal capacity by 250 ktpa (kilo tonne per annum) along with matching mines & mills capacity with an investment of Rs 12,000 crore," HZL said in a filing to BSE.

The expansion would be funded through internal accruals and debt.

ALSO READ: Coal India, Hindustan Zinc and Oil India win auction of mineral blocks

The board, HZL said, has approved a project for setting up a 250 ktpa integrated smelter at Debari, Rajasthan along with mines and mills expansion across the mines.

The project is targeted to be completed in a period of 36 months with an overall cost of nearly Rs 12,000 crore, it said.

"We are excited to announce this 2x growth project towards doubling our capacity across zinc, lead and silver, which is strategically aligned with the country's expanding economic landscape, increasing demand opportunities and keeping country self-reliant for zinc," HZL's Chief Executive Officer Arun Misra said.

HZL is the world's largest integrated zinc producer and is amongst the top five silver producers globally. The company supplies to more than 40 countries and holds a market share of about 77 per cent of the primary zinc market in India.

HZL had reported a 47.3 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,003 crore for March quarter 2025 on the back of higher income.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,038 crore in the year-ago period.

Income of the company during the latest January-March quarter increased to Rs 9,314 crore from Rs 7,822 crore in the year-ago period.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Vedanta Vedanta LtdVedanta LimitedHindustan Zinc

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 2:10 PM IST

