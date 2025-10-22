Hit by unusual heavy rains, Heineken's India volume declines in Jul-Sep

Dutch brewing major Heineken NV, which owns United Breweries Ltd (UBL), on Wednesday said its India beer volume saw a "mid-single-digit" decline in the September quarter on account of unusually heavy rains in parts of the country during monsoon.

However, its organic net revenue grew in "mid-single-digit", largely supported by price hikes in some of the key states, along with a portfolio mix.

"In India, organic net revenue (beia) grew by a mid-single-digit, while beer volume fell by a mid-single-digit, impacted by an unusually strong monsoon season. We outperformed the market. Price-mix expanded by a high single digit, supported by pricing in key states and portfolio mix," said Heineken in its earnings statement.

Its volume in the premium beer segment -- generally above Rs 125 per pint -- "grew in the low teens" led by Ultra Max from the portfolio of the home-grown brand Kingfisher and launch of Amstel Grande during the quarter. In 2025, many states saw higher than normal rainfall in the first two monsoon months of July and August, which made the quarter tougher. Companies operating in the consumer space faced seasonal sales dips, supply chain disruptions, and fluctuating demands. In Heineken's Asia Pacific market zone, which includes India, the net revenue organically increased 5.6 per cent, but total consolidated volume was down 0.8 per cent.

Heineken's revenue in the September quarter was 8.7 billion euros, down 4 per cent. Heineken reported a decline of beer volume organically by 4.3 per cent, with growth in Africa & Middle East more than offset by lower volume in Europe and the Americas. "We are gaining or holding volume market share in a substantial majority of our markets, with notable gains in Mexico, Brazil, India, Vietnam, Nigeria, and Ethiopia," it said. Its premium beer volume decreased by 2.2 per cent as growth in Vietnam, India, Nigeria, and South Africa was more than offset by lower volumes in Brazil and the USA.