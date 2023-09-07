Home / Companies / News / Hitachi bags order from Ayana Renewable Power for 300 MW solar project

Hitachi bags order from Ayana Renewable Power for 300 MW solar project

Hitachi Energy India on Thursday said it has bagged an order from Ayana Renewable Power to provide a grid connection solution for their upcoming 300 MW solar project in Bikaner, Rajasthan

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The logo of Hitachi is seen at an office building in Zurich, Switzerland

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2023 | 4:22 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Hitachi Energy India on Thursday said it has bagged an order from Ayana Renewable Power to provide a grid connection solution for their upcoming 300 MW solar project in Bikaner, Rajasthan. 

However, the company did not disclose the value of the order, a company statement said.

Hitachi Energy will provide an engineering, procurement and construction management package that collects all the power generated by the plant and transfers it into the national transmission system.

The project is scheduled to be commissioned in March 2024.

"This project from Ayana Renewable Power is another step towards an integrated renewable energy system," said N Venu, Managing Director and CEO, India and South Asia, Hitachi Energy.

Today, 33GW of clean power in India flows through Hitachi Energy's technology, as per the statement.

Also Read

We must join hands to tackle climate change: CII Eenrgy Conference

Sales of solar energy kits rise to 5.2 mn globally in second half of 2022

Hitachi Energy India June quarter net profit jumps 79.85% to Rs 2.41 cr

Tata Power Renewable Energy commissions 110 MW solar project in Rajasthan

'Integrating renewable energy in power system crucial to meet climate goal'

ONGC to infuse Rs 15,000 cr in OPaL, edge out GAIL to control petchem firm

Foxconn seeks to work with STMicro to build semiconductor factory in India

United Breweries Ltd appoints Vivek Gupta as new MD & CEO of company

Jakson Green order book reaches Rs 5,000 cr within a year of inception

Naredco-Maha to set up Rs 50 cr proptech fund to support realty startups

Topics :Hitachirenewable enrgyrajasthan

First Published: Sep 07 2023 | 4:22 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billion

Alibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in Mizoram

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today

'India' to 'Bharat': How much would it cost to rename our country?

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt

93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI

Next Story