Home / Companies / News / Naredco-Maha to set up Rs 50 cr proptech fund to support realty startups

Naredco-Maha to set up Rs 50 cr proptech fund to support realty startups

Naredco-Maharashtra will launch this 'RealTech Fund (RTF)' on September 15 during its annual event The Real Estate Forum 2023

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2023 | 3:42 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Realtors' body Naredco's Maharashtra chapter will set up a proptech fund with an initial corpus of Rs 50 crore to support technology startups in the real estate sector.

Naredco-Maharashtra will launch this 'RealTech Fund (RTF)' on September 15 during its annual event The Real Estate Forum 2023.

"The developers have initially committed a corpus of Rs 50 crore, which will be further scaled as per the response to the fund," Naredco said in a statement.

This fund promises to propel and accelerate the growth of the real estate industry in India through innovation and technology, it added.

Sandeep Runwal, President of NAREDCO-Maharashtra and Managing Director of Runwal Group, said, "We believe that technology is going to play a major role in the healthy growth of the real estate sector going forward".

This RealTech Fund is being set up to support startups in the real estate ecosystem in order to meet current and future challenges head-on, Runwal added.

Commenting on the new fund, Akhil Saraf, founder of HDFC Capital-backed startup Reloy, said, "Real estate requires unique technology to cater to the needs of the housing industry".

"This will help the entire lifecycle from customer experiences to construction quality and redefine this asset class, which holds 77 per cent of India's household wealth," Saraf said.

According to Housing.com data, proptech companies have received USD 4 billion in funding since 2009, helped by the rapid growth in the use of technologies in the real estate sector, especially since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read

Proptech firm Reloy raises Rs 7.2 cr from investors to grow business

Congress flags low debt recovery under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

Retail leasing may rise 17-28% this year to 5-6 mn sq ft in top 8 cities

Mindspace Business Park REIT appoints Ramesh Nair as new CEO from September

Property registrations in Mumbai fell 12% to 9,923 units in June: Anarock

NoBroker brings metro station-based property search option for home seekers

From Bikaneri bhujia to India's top snack empire: The Haldiram's story

Essar sings deal with Vale to get raw material supply for Saudi steel plant

FMCG items start to pile up in supply chain as demand starts to taper off

United Breweries brings on Vivek Gupta as MD & CEO from September 25

Topics :MaharashtraReal Estate Realty

First Published: Sep 07 2023 | 3:42 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billion

Alibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in Mizoram

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today

'India' to 'Bharat': How much would it cost to rename our country?

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt

93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI

Next Story