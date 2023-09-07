Home / Companies / News / United Breweries Ltd appoints Vivek Gupta as new MD & CEO of company

United Breweries Ltd appoints Vivek Gupta as new MD & CEO of company

United Breweries Ltd (UBL), now part of Dutch brewing firm Heineken, on Thursday announced appointment of Vivek Gupta as Managing Director and CEO of the company

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The MCA had said that many alcohol and tobacco brands are employing major celebrities that accentuates the negative impact on the impressionable youth amongst others

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2023 | 4:15 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

United Breweries Ltd (UBL), now part of Dutch brewing firm Heineken, on Thursday announced appointment of Vivek Gupta as Managing Director and CEO of the company. 

Gupta, 47, joins UBL from B2B online trade platform Udaan.com and his appointment will be effective from September 25, 2023.

The UBL board at its meeting held on Thursday approved the appointment of Gupta as MD& CEO of the company, said a regulatory filing from the company which owns iconic beer brand Kingfisher.

Besides, he has been appointed as an additional director on the board, it added.

The appointment will be subject to approval of the shareholders of the company, UBL added.

Gupta, an engineering graduate with a Master's in business management from IIM, Ahmedabad, has experience in working with homegrown Indian and global companies.

He shall hold office as MD & CEO for a period of five years with effect from September 25, 2023, which will be extendable subject to approval of the shareholders, the filing said.

Gupta has spent over two decades in leadership and commercial roles at P&G . His last position with P&G was as managing director of Australia and New Zealand.

On Gupta's appointment, Jacco van der Linden, Regional President APAC of Heineken and a member of the UBL board, said: " We recognize his resilience in building businesses and brands at a fast pace and in a complex environment. He brings solid global experience deeply rooted in India and has had substantial success in commercial and complex companies in traditional and digital environments.

Headquartered at Bengaluru, UBL is the largest beer manufacturer in India. Its portfolio comprises brands such as Kingfisher, Heineken, Amstel, and Kingfisher Premium Water, Kingfisher Soda.

Also Read

Heineken sells its Russian operations for 1 euro, takes 300-mn-euro hit

India's airline sector on to a smooth flight despite air pocketsr

United Breweries brings on Vivek Gupta as MD & CEO from September 25

Heineken reports high-single-digit revenue growth in India for March qtr

Govt to decide on Go First bankruptcy, lessors seeking planes fear impact

Jakson Green order book reaches Rs 5,000 cr within a year of inception

Naredco-Maha to set up Rs 50 cr proptech fund to support realty startups

NoBroker brings metro station-based property search option for home seekers

From Bikaneri bhujia to India's top snack empire: The Haldiram's story

Essar signs deal with Vale to get raw material supply for Saudi steel plant

Topics :United Breweriescompany

First Published: Sep 07 2023 | 4:15 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billion

Alibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in Mizoram

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today

'India' to 'Bharat': How much would it cost to rename our country?

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt

93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI

Next Story