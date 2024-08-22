Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Home Minister Shah receives Rs 19.08 crore dividend from Repco Bank

Home Minister Shah receives Rs 19.08 crore dividend from Repco Bank

Shah congratulated the Repco Bank on achieving the remarkable feat of registering a stellar 11-per cent growth rate in the financial year 2023-24

Amit shah
Photo: Amit Shah's X account
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 11:27 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A cheque for Rs 19.08 crore was received by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday as dividend of the Repco Bank, a Government of India enterprise functioning under the administrative control of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Shah congratulated the Repco Bank on achieving the remarkable feat of registering a stellar 11-per cent growth rate in the financial year 2023-24.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Today, on behalf of the MHA, received a cheque for Rs 19.08 crore from the Chairman of Repco Bank, Shri E Santhanam, and the Managing Director, Shri O M Gokul, as a dividend on the Government of India's share capital. The bank, under the administrative jurisdiction of the MHA, has proven what commitment to serving the nation can achieve," the home minister said in a post on X.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

NDRF teams arrive in Tripura with relief materials, equipment: CM Saha

Amit Shah speaks to Tripura CM, takes stock of flood situation, assures aid

Amarnath yatra successful, record 512k pilgrims visited: HM Amit Shah

Shah, Scindia to attend 1st NEC meeting in Agartala after B'desh protests

PM Modi extends greetings to nation on occasion of Raksha Bandhan

Topics :Amit ShahRepcodividend

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 11:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story