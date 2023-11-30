Honasa Consumer's stock at record levels in Maharashtra, Goa supply chain

Honasa Consumer overstocked its offline supply chain ahead of its initial public offering, leaving distributors of the company in Maharashtra and Goa with approximately 90 days of inventory.

While the company only sells its brand Mamaearth in the offline channel and sees almost 35 per cent of its overall sales come from offline trade, the rest continues to be driven by online sales.

According to sources in the know, the brand typically runs a 30-day credit period from its distributors, which has now been extended to 45 days as the inventory days have increased.

Mamaearth is the company’s largest brand as well as the largest driver of profits.

Honasa Consumer has other brands as well, which include The Derma Co., Aqualogica, BBlunt, and Dr. Sheth.

Out of close to 550 distributors, super distributors and sub-stockists across the country, approximately 70 distributors are sitting with inventory which is around 90 days, which for a company that size typically sees distributor inventory around 30 days.

The distributors of both states had also gathered for a meeting to discuss the issues of overstocking of products in the supply chain.

“The inventory held by the distributors of Mamaearth is extremely high and is an alarming situation which is not in the interest of and unhealthy for the distributors’ fraternity. Three months of stocking up products in FMCG is unheard of across the industry because the product carries an expiry tag,” said Dhairyashil Patil, National President, All India Consumer Products Distributors' Federation.

Email queries sent to Honasa Consumer did not elicit a response till the time the paper went to press.

The company listed its shares on bourses on November 7 at a slightly higher premium than its issue price.

In the July-September quarter, Honasa Consumer saw its profit after tax rise to Rs 29.4 crore, up 93 per cent compared to last year, and its revenue from operations grew 21 per cent to Rs 496 crore in the quarter. This was the first earnings update from the digital-first company post announcing its results.

According to its red herring prospectus (RHP), its retail and wholesale stores, which include beauty and cosmetics-focused outlets, grocery stores, pharmacies, and self-service department outlets. According to NielsenIQ’s Retail Measurement System, for the period of July 2023, we are estimated to have retailed products through 154,447 FMCG retail outlets in India, it said in its RHP.

In a recent interview with Business Standard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Varun Alagh said that the company continues to focus on expanding its distribution reach across formats.

“Distribution expansion will continue to be a focus area, as well as gaining share in different categories. We have consistently gained a share in categories such as face wash, sunscreen, shampoo, etc., and we will continue to do so both in offline and online spaces,” he said.

He added, “We have a lot of headway to increase our distribution, and we will continue to do that. We will continue to drive awareness through brand building. Our brands are still young and still have a long way to go in terms of driving awareness.