Home / Companies / News / Honeywell sets up airfield ground lighting manufacturing facility in India

Honeywell sets up airfield ground lighting manufacturing facility in India

AGL solution represents entire set of ground-installed luminaires and related ancillaries that help aircraft land and find way to stand, helping enable uptime even in adverse weather conditions

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2023 | 10:11 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Honeywell on Wednesday said it has set up an Airfield Ground Lighting (AGL) manufacturing facility in Gurugram, Haryana.

"AGL is a Make in India product engineered and manufactured completely in India. AGL plays a crucial role in airport operations and is subject to comprehensive safety and compliance regulations by global aviation standards and regulatory bodies," it said in a release.

According to the company, AGL solution represents the entire set of ground-installed luminaires and related ancillaries that help an aircraft land and find their way to the stand, helping enable uptime even in adverse weather conditions.

"As Honeywell, we are delighted to step up the manufacturing line for advanced airfield ground lighting system which is completely designed, developed and manufactured in India. These highly advanced solutions are key to meet the airports need for balance in compliance, safety, and environmental standards.

"The new Honeywell LED lighting solution for runways and taxiways, along with our extensive range of other aviation solutions, will not only help airports address these challenges but also help improve safety and efficiency for airfield ground lighting operations," Honeywell India President Ashish Modi said.

Nasdaq-listed Honeywell provides industry-specific solutions, including aerospace products and services.

Also Read

Honeywell appoints Maheshwari as prez & CEO of High Growth Region Portfolio

US consumer tech firm Honeywell appoints Ashish Modi as India biz head

Honeywell launches new AGL manufacturing facility in India's Gurugram

Honeywell Automation India's profit growth slows as expenses climb

Haryana Board Results 2023: Date, How, Where to view result of HBSE

Infosys rolls out 80% average variable payout for Q1 to eligible employees

India Post Payments Bank plans to double income in FY24: MD Venkatramu

Muthoot Fincorp Ltd launches all-in-one app for financial services

CCI clears Tata Motors off charges of anti-competitive practices in 2 cases

Volkswagen eyes for 95% localisation of components for Virtus, Taigun

Topics :Honeywellmanufacturing Haryana

First Published: Aug 23 2023 | 10:11 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Honeywell launches new AGL manufacturing facility in India's Gurugram

SoftBank-owned Arm files for IPO in US, could be biggest in nearly 2 years

Election News

MP polls: Congress to conduct caste census after poll victory, says Kharge

Women's reservation not my domestic problem, it concerns 700 mn women: BRS

India News

India, I reached my destination: Chandrayaan-3's first message from Moon

LIVE: Chandrayaan-3 landing is 'shankhnaad' of India's glory, says PM

Economy News

India to become growth engine for world, will be $5 trn economy soon: PM

India's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI

Next Story