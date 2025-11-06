Home / Companies / News / Blackstone-backed Horizon Industrial Parks names Urvish Rambhia as CEO

Blackstone-backed Horizon Industrial Parks names Urvish Rambhia as CEO

Horizon Industrial Parks has appointed Urvish Rambhia as CEO to lead its next growth phase with Blackstone, as India's logistics and warehousing sector continues its strong upcycle

Urvish Rambhia, chief executive officer (CEO), Horizon Industrial Parks
Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 3:37 PM IST
Horizon Industrial Parks, a logistics platform in India owned and managed by Blackstone Real Estate funds, has announced the appointment of Urvish Rambhia as its chief executive officer (CEO).
 
In this role, Rambhia will oversee the platform’s continued growth, partnering with Blackstone to build the business for long-term success, the company said.
 
What did Blackstone say about Rambhia’s appointment?
 
Asheesh Mohta, head of India real estate, Blackstone, said: “We are thrilled to have Urvish join Horizon Industrial Parks, where he will lead the Horizon team to deliver exceptional value to customers and partners. Logistics is one of Blackstone’s highest conviction themes globally, including in India, where we bring scale, operational expertise, and a track record of success. We have built one of the largest logistics portfolios in India through Horizon Industrial Parks, and we will continue to support its growth.”
 
What is Rambhia’s background and previous role at Blackstone?
 
Rambhia joins from Blackstone, where he most recently served as principal of the India real estate team, supporting investments across sectors such as data centres and logistics.
 
Urvish Rambhia, CEO of Horizon Industrial Parks, said: “I’ve been fortunate to have supported Horizon Industrial Parks since its inception and have witnessed its growth into one of India’s largest logistics platforms. I am honoured to lead the platform's next phase of growth through this partnership with Blackstone and strengthen our leadership in this sector.”
 
How large is Horizon Industrial Parks’ current portfolio?
 
Since its launch in 2022, Horizon Industrial Parks has amassed 54 million square feet of grade-A warehouse space across 42 parks in 10 key Indian markets. The portfolio spans 2,100 acres, making it one of the largest developers and managers of grade-A industrial and logistics parks in India, with assets in both major cities and tier-II markets.
 
What is driving growth in India’s logistics and warehousing market?
 
India’s industrial and warehousing real estate is experiencing an upcycle. According to Knight Frank India, in the first nine months of 2025, industrial and warehousing activity remained buoyant, driven by third-party logistics (3PL), e-commerce fulfilment, and manufacturing occupiers. The trend highlights India’s growing appeal as a resilient and strategically located hub for regional supply-chain diversification.

Topics :BlackstoneReal Estate logisticsWarehousing

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 3:37 PM IST

Explore News

