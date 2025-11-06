Blackstone-backed Horizon Industrial Parks names Urvish Rambhia as CEO

Horizon Industrial Parks, a logistics platform in India owned and managed by Blackstone Real Estate funds, has announced the appointment of Urvish Rambhia as its chief executive officer (CEO).

In this role, Rambhia will oversee the platform’s continued growth, partnering with Blackstone to build the business for long-term success, the company said.

What did Blackstone say about Rambhia’s appointment?

Asheesh Mohta, head of India real estate, Blackstone, said: “We are thrilled to have Urvish join Horizon Industrial Parks, where he will lead the Horizon team to deliver exceptional value to customers and partners. Logistics is one of Blackstone’s highest conviction themes globally, including in India, where we bring scale, operational expertise, and a track record of success. We have built one of the largest logistics portfolios in India through Horizon Industrial Parks, and we will continue to support its growth.”

What is Rambhia’s background and previous role at Blackstone? Rambhia joins from Blackstone, where he most recently served as principal of the India real estate team, supporting investments across sectors such as data centres and logistics. Urvish Rambhia, CEO of Horizon Industrial Parks, said: “I’ve been fortunate to have supported Horizon Industrial Parks since its inception and have witnessed its growth into one of India’s largest logistics platforms. I am honoured to lead the platform's next phase of growth through this partnership with Blackstone and strengthen our leadership in this sector.” How large is Horizon Industrial Parks’ current portfolio?