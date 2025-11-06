Home / Companies / News / ArcelorMittal reports 31.35% rise in net income to $377 million in Q3

ArcelorMittal reports 31.35% rise in net income to $377 million in Q3

The Luxembourg-based company had posted a net income of $ 287 million in the year-ago period

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel
Its sales increased by 3 per cent to $ 15,657 million, over $ 15,196 million a year ago.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 2:10 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Steel and mining major ArcelorMittal on Thursday reported a 31.35 per cent rise in net income to $ 377 million in the September quarter.

The Luxembourg-based company had posted a net income of $ 287 million in the year-ago period.

The net income is attributable to equity holders of the parent company.

The company follows a January-December financial year.

Its sales increased by 3 per cent to $ 15,657 million, over $ 15,196 million a year ago.

"While markets are challenging and tariff-related headwinds persist, we are seeing signs of stabilisation and are optimistic on the outlook for our business in 2026, when we will benefit from more supportive industry policies in key markets," its Chief Executive Officer Aditya Mittal said in a statement.

"Turning to financial performance, the company reported resilient results in what is typically a seasonally weak quarter. The underlying strength of the business is again evident in the structurally higher margins delivered over the first nine months of the year," he said.

Supported by a strong balance sheet, the company continue to evolve the business towards higher return on capital, focusing strategic capex on low-cost, added-value markets and exiting higher-cost businesses, he said.

Perhaps the most significant development during the quarter was the European Commission's proposal of strengthened trade measures. Once enacted, this will support the European steel industry's ability to improve capacity utilisation, improve profitability, and invest with confidence for the future, Mittal said.

"We now hope for swift approval and implementation of the proposal, as well as supportive revisions to the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism," he added.

ArcelorMittal is one of the world's leading steel and mining companies, with a presence in 60 countries and primary steel-making facilities in 15 countries. In 2024, the company had revenues of $ 62.4 billion and crude steel production of 57.9 million metric tonnes, while iron ore production reached 42.4 million metric tonnes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Reliance trying to sell some cargoes of Middle Eastern oil in rare offer

ED summons Anil Ambani for questioning on Nov 14 in money laundering case

Vedanta's power business secures 500 MW power purchase deal from Tamil Nadu

Shriram Life posts 17% rise in individual new business premium in H1FY26

PB Healthcare acquires Fitterfly to expand into preventive digital care

Topics :ArcelorMittalArcelorMittal consortiummining sector

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 2:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story