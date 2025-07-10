Home / Companies / News / HUL announces Priya Nair as new MD-CEO for 5 years effective Aug

HUL announces Priya Nair as new MD-CEO for 5 years effective Aug

Priya Nair's appointment, effective August 1, 2025, marks a five-year term as HUL MD and CEO, succeeding Rohit Jawa who steps down after two years in the role

Priya Nair's appointment will take effect from August 1, 2025 and has been approved by the board for a five-year term
Priya Nair's appointment will take effect from August 1, 2025 and has been approved by the board for a five-year term. | Credit: X
Prateek Shukla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 8:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Thursday announced the appointment of Priya Nair as its next managing director and chief executive officer for a five-year term starting August 2025. She will replace Rohit Jawa, who is stepping down after a two-year stint in the role.
 
She will also join the HUL Board, subject to required approvals, and continue as a member of the Unilever leadership executive (ULE), according to a report by the Press Trust of India.
 
Nair is currently president (beauty and wellbeing) at Unilever, leading one of the company’s fastest-growing global businesses. She has been with Unilever since 1995, having held numerous roles in sales and marketing across home care, beauty & wellbeing, and personal care.
 
Her leadership saw her rise to executive director (home care) at HUL from 2014 to 2020, and then as ED (beauty & personal care) from 2020 to 2022. She later moved into a global role as chief marketing officer for beauty & wellbeing, where she led major digital and brand transformation efforts.
 
In 2023, she took over as president (beauty and wellbeing) at Unilever, managing a €13 billion portfolio globally.

HUL board’s confidence in new leadership

HUL chairperson Nitin Paranjpe expressed strong confidence in Nair’s leadership, saying: “Priya has had an outstanding career in HUL and Unilever. I am certain that with her deep understanding of the Indian market and excellent track record, Priya will take HUL to the next level of performance.”

Rohit Jawa to step down after 2-year stint at the top

Nair will take over from Rohit Jawa, who will step down at the close of business on July 31, 2025. According to the company, he is leaving to pursue the next chapter in his personal and professional journey. Jawa became MD and CEO in 2023, and has been with Unilever for 37 years, having held key positions in markets like China and the Philippines.
 
During his time at HUL, the company said Jawa led the firm through “tough market conditions” and helped deliver “volume-led competitive growth”. The company also took strategic actions to sharpen its portfolio and reinforce market leadership.
 
Paranjpe added: “On behalf of the Board of HUL, I would like to thank Rohit for leading the business through tough market conditions and strengthening its foundations for success.”
 
HUL’s shares closed 0.68 per cent lower at Rs 2,407 on Thursday. The stock has risen 3.66 per cent so far since the beginning of 2025.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Anand Rathi Wealth Q1 profit jumps 28% to ₹94 cr, revenue up 16%

Deepak Fertilisers inks pact with Petronet LNG for regasification

LIC posts 14.6% jump in June individual premium despite policy drop

EY launches AI academy to boost GenAI skills across Indian industries

Glenmark Pharma's unit, Abbvie sign global licensing deal for cancer drug

Topics :Hindustan UnileverHUL personal careBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 7:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story