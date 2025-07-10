HUL announces Priya Nair as new MD-CEO for 5 years effective Aug

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Thursday announced the appointment of Priya Nair as its next managing director and chief executive officer for a five-year term starting August 2025. She will replace Rohit Jawa, who is stepping down after a two-year stint in the role.

HUL Board, subject to required approvals, and continue as a member of the Unilever leadership executive (ULE), according to a report by the Press Trust of India.

Nair is currently president (beauty and wellbeing) at Unilever, leading one of the company’s fastest-growing global businesses. She has been with Unilever since 1995, having held numerous roles in sales and marketing across home care, beauty & wellbeing, and personal care.

Her leadership saw her rise to executive director (home care) at HUL from 2014 to 2020, and then as ED (beauty & personal care) from 2020 to 2022. She later moved into a global role as chief marketing officer for beauty & wellbeing, where she led major digital and brand transformation efforts. In 2023, she took over as president (beauty and wellbeing) at Unilever, managing a €13 billion portfolio globally. HUL board’s confidence in new leadership HUL chairperson Nitin Paranjpe expressed strong confidence in Nair’s leadership, saying: “Priya has had an outstanding career in HUL and Unilever. I am certain that with her deep understanding of the Indian market and excellent track record, Priya will take HUL to the next level of performance.”

Rohit Jawa to step down after 2-year stint at the top Nair will take over from Rohit Jawa, who will step down at the close of business on July 31, 2025. According to the company, he is leaving to pursue the next chapter in his personal and professional journey. Jawa became MD and CEO in 2023, and has been with Unilever for 37 years, having held key positions in markets like China and the Philippines. During his time at HUL, the company said Jawa led the firm through “tough market conditions” and helped deliver “volume-led competitive growth”. The company also took strategic actions to sharpen its portfolio and reinforce market leadership.