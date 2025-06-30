MobiKwik names Saurabh Dwivedi CTO, promotes Dhruv Wadhera to SVP

MobiKwik has appointed Saurabh Dwivedi as the company’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO), tasked with leading engineering across payments, financial services, core platform, infrastructure, and information security (InfoSec). Fintech firmhas appointed Saurabh Dwivedi as the company’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO), tasked with leading engineering across payments, financial services, core platform, infrastructure, and information security (InfoSec).

The company also announced the promotion of Dhruv Wadhera to Senior Vice President (SVP) for offline payments. Wadhera has headed the firm’s offline payments vertical since June 2023.

The CTO appointment comes as the Gurugram-based company intensifies its focus on artificial intelligence.

ALSO READ: VinFast set to enter Indian market through service tie-up with myTVS The firm said it is leading initiatives in AI-assisted product development, efficient collections, and enhancing customer experience.

“As we scale new heights, it’s vital we have strong leaders at the helm of both technology and distribution. Both Saurabh and Dhruv have demonstrated the acumen to serve our users with excellence, build with foresight, and lead with integrity,” said Bipin Preet Singh, Co-founder, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), MobiKwik. Dwivedi has previously worked with companies such as MakeMyTrip, American Express (India), and Satyam Computer Services. “My focus will be on building a unified yet flexible infrastructure that serves diverse businesses at different stages of maturity, while maintaining reliability and innovation for our users,” he said.